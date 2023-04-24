Apple’s mixed reality glasses may have an external battery similar to that of the iPhone

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reports that the external battery for the mixed reality headset – designed to stay in the wearer’s pocket during use – will be similar in design to the external MagSafe battery for the iPhone, and will use a proprietary connector to connect the devices. glasses.

It’s been a while since we heard rumors about Apple’s mixed reality device, but this week, alleged new details surfaced on the internet, ahead of its official reveal at the event on June 5th.

The circular connector for the external battery on Apple’s glasses is supposedly magnetic and designed to lock onto the device during use with a twist, so it can’t be accidentally removed. Meanwhile, the opposite end of the cable is connected to the battery. The two “are not separable,” reports Bloomberg. So if this power cord fails, it seems like there’s no way to replace it without getting a brand new battery.

These sound like sensible optimizations for the magnetic connector, as it needs to be secure enough to withstand the movement associated with a head-worn device, but also easy to disconnect and swap when the estimated two hours of external battery life is up. (Bloomberg speculates that Apple may sell additional standalone batteries for just that purpose.)

The glasses battery itself apparently charges via USB-C and has been described as being similar in size to two iPhone 14 Pro Max phones stacked on top of each other.

Along with that proprietary power connector, Bloomberg reports that the device may also have a USB-C connector for transferring data. The story doesn’t offer much detail about exactly what kind of data might need to be transferred to the eyewear, which has been described as a standalone device in the past.

As always, everything is just a rumor and we must wait for official announcements.

So, are the rumors correct?