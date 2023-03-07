Apple’s MacBook Air 13 and 15, according to new rumors they will have the M3 chip

For months there has been talk of a possible 15-inch MacBook Air that will complement the current 13-inch version. The arrival would be expected within the year but there is still some conflicting information regarding the processor that will be used by Apple. The MacBook Air 13 was completely revamped last year, both inside and out. On the design side, this laptop has aligned itself with the MacBook Pro 14 and 16 range with its flat edges, optimized display bezels and a notch that integrates the 1080p FaceTime camera. Internally, however, the MacBook Air was the first (along with the 13″ Pro) to integrate the M2, Apple’s SoC made with second generation 5nm manufacturing process18% more powerful CPU side than the M1 and with 25% higher GPU performance.

M2 or M3? CONFLICTING INDISCRETIONS

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the announcement of a 15-inch version (codenamed J515) by Apple is now "imminent". At the same time, an "updated" version of the 13″ MacBook Air (codename J513) should also arrive. Gurman said that for "at least one of the two" a new M3 (always with 8 cores) made with a 3nm production process would be used. In the past, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had instead speculated the launch of a 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 and M2 Pro "in early April". Also according to the analyst Ross Young the launch will take place in April. New rumors reported by 9to5Mac instead go in another direction. The sources of the newspaper, in fact, state that both the new MacBook Air 15 and the refreshed MacBook Air 13 will use an M3 processor, only in the "basic" version. Any "Pro" versions of this processor will instead be destined, as usual, for higher-end Macs.

M3 ALSO FOR THE MACBOOK PRO 13