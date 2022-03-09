Apple’s Mac Studio: Desktop Mac with new M1 chip…

Apple has released the Mac Studio, a professional-grade Apple Silicon Mac that offers high performance. All of this in a package roughly twice the size of a Mac mini. This product already comes with the M1 Max chip by default, however it allows users to customize their Mac Studio with the new chip, the M1 Ultra. Available from Tuesday March 15 for reservation.

Apple Mac Studio Design

Directly situated in the Mac lineup between the Mac mini and Mac Pro, the Mac Studio is a desktop Mac which falls in between the two, both in size and performance. Aimed at professional users, the Mac Studio promises high-end performance using Apple Silicon, but in a desktop form factor without a monitor.

Officially, this product is 7.7 inches wide and deep, and about 3.7 inches tall. This is about the same as a Mac mini and twice as tall.

Apple also takes advantage of the height to include a double-sided fan system for cooling. This system pushes air through more than 4,000 perforations at the rear. Apple claims that the cooling system will keep the Mac Studio quiet under heavy loads.

There’s now an SDXC slot on the front, along with a pair of USB-C ports for the M1 Max and Thunderbolt 4 ports for the M1 Ultra. In the back there are four Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, two USB-Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are also included.

Capacities and storage

Mac Studio also benefits from the M1 Max and M1 Ultra versions and even the included Media Engine for video encoding and decoding, which will make Mac Studio truly attractive to creative professionals. At its highest setting, the M1 Ultra version will offer a 20-core CPU and a 64-core GPU, as well as a 32-core Neural Engine.

The M1 Max variant can be ordered with up to 64GB of universal memory, while the M1 Ultra can be configured with up to 128GB.

According to Apple’s claims in benchmarks, the Mac Studio with M1 Max has up to 50% more CPU performance than a Mac Pro with a 16-core Xeon processor, as well as more than 3x the graphics performance of a Mac Pro with its most popular graphics card. For video transcoding, it’s up to 3.7 times faster than the 16-core Mac Pro.

The M1 Ultra version increases CPU performance up to 90% faster than the same 16-core Mac Pro Xeon processor and up to 80% more graphics performance than the fastest graphics card available for Mac. For video transcoding, it’s up to 5.6 times faster than the 28-core Mac Pro.

Storage is also impressive with a maximum of 8TB of available capacity, as well as transfers of up to 7.4GB/s.

Video support extends up to four Pro Display XDR displays. To this wonderful machine, we must add a 4k television, which results in about 90 million pixels handled by the device.

Mac Studio costs from 2,329 euros with the M1 Max and 4,629 euros with the M1 Ultra. It can be booked from Tuesday March 15 and will be available from March 18.