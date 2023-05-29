Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is on sale for its best price to date at Amazon

Despite its age, Apple’s M1-equipped remains one of our go-to recs for anyone who can’t afford the newest MacBook Air but wants something lightweight and relatively fast. We once heralded it as one of the best laptops you could get, namely due to its long-lasting battery life, solid keyboard, and the strength of Apple’s M1 silicon, which continues to hold up even if the last-gen Air can’t quite compete with newer models. It’s not a budget buy, per se, but if you want an everyday machine for work and entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to find one that offers more value for the money.

Streaming devices might not literally be a dime a dozen, but, suffice it to say, there are a lot of fantastic options to consider when you’re on the hunt for your next streamer. Most of them aren’t anywhere near as versatile as Amazon’s third-gen Fire TV Cube, though, which has hit an all-time low of $119.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

At its core, the latest Fire TV Cube is a streaming device that also pulls double duty as a smart speaker thanks to an array of beam-forming mics. Much like the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and 4K streaming in all the popular HDR formats (including Dolby Vision), yet it also touts faster performance and support for hands-free voice commands, which are now far more capable than they were just a few years ago. Now, pair the aforementioned specs with the speaker’s built-in HDMI input and attractive, fabric-adorned and you have a streaming device that’s a real step up from Amazon’s budget offerings.