Apple's iPhone 14 Pro wins the award for best smartphone at MWC 2023

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
iPhone 14 Pro was elected “best smartphone of the year” at Mobile World Congress 2023. Apple’s device won the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) in this category, the most prestigious awards assigned every year by the GSMA during the technology fair, managing to get the better of Google Pixel 7 Pro, Nothing Phone (1) and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.


In this edition of the Global Mobile Awards, Apple has not only won the award for the best smartphone but also the one for the best “Disruptive Device Innovation” thanks to its “Emergency SOS via Satellite” service. In this category, the Cupertino company got the better of Google’s Tensor 2 chip, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Sony’s IMX989 sensor.

The prize like “best connected consumer device” TCL was awarded with its NXTWEAR S, smart glasses with a 140-inch virtual screen, while the Motorola Defy Satellite Link, created in collaboration with Bullitt and MediaTek, obtained the award “Best in Show” prevailing over the folding of Honor, the Magic Vs, over that of OPPO, the Find N2 Flip, and over Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The winner of the “Best in show” category is chosen from all the products that were launched before and during MWC 2023 by a select group of judges physically present at the Barcelona fair. For the “best smartphone of the year” category, however, devices on the market in the period from January to December 2022 were evaluated by analysts, journalists and independent influencers.

  TAGS

- Advertisement -

