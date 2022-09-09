Apple’s iPhone 14 and 14 Pro are here: big, bigger and with satellite emergency calls

15 years after the first iPhone, apple-releases-video-that-helps-identify-the-differences-between-the-iphones-14-and-14-pro/">Apple is launching the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro – including a new Plus model. In the US, Apple is eliminating the SIM card slot.

The iPhone 14 is here: Apple has introduced its latest iPhone generation, which is available in new sizes. In addition to the iPhone 14 with a 6.1″ display, Apple will launch a new version with a 6.7″ display, again called “Plus”. So far, this size was only available in the expensive “Pro Max”. The manufacturer promises a particularly long battery life for the Plus model.

The compact iPhone mini has been completely removed from the new line-up, Apple is continuing to sell the iPhone 13 mini – at the same price of just under 800 euros.

The iPhone 14 contains Apple’s A15 bionic chip with six processor cores and the 5-core GPU, which was introduced last year with the iPhone 13 and was previously only used in the Pro models. Apple has revised the dual camera system: the main camera (26mm wide-angle) uses a larger sensor and a lens with a faster aperture of f/1.5. An ultra-wide-angle lens is also unchanged on board. The front camera has an autofocus for the first time, as Apple explained.

The iPhone 14 is only available in two sizes, the Mini is apparently history.

No more SIM card slot in USA

In the USA, the iPhone 14 completely relies on the integrated combination of two eSIMs for mobile connections for the first time. A classic SIM card slot is missing there. In Germany, the slot for classic SIM cards is retained on the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro – so you can still use a physical SIM card and one of the two eSIMs for dual SIM operation.

call via satellite connection

Like the new Apple Watch, the iPhone 14 is said to be able to detect multiple forms of car accidents, such as rear-end collisions and rollovers, with improved accelerometers. In such a case, the iPhone contacts the emergency call center and emergency contacts and also transmits the location of the accident, Apple emphasized.

The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro also offer a completely new emergency call function via satellite radio, which can also establish the connection far away from mobile phone networks or in a dead zone. In addition to contacting rescue control centers, the location can also be shared via satellite via Apple’s “Where is?” service. Telephony functions do not appear to be provided over this connection. Emergency satellite calling is free for two years and will initially only be available in North America, Apple said.

iPhone 14 price

The iPhone 14 with 128 GB of storage costs $800, just like the iPhone 13 last year. In Germany, however, the price increases to 1000 euros. 256 GB cost 130 euros extra, for 512 GB you pay 1390 euros. For the plus model, Apple estimates prices from 1150 euros (128 GB), again with surcharges between 130 and 390 euros for more storage space.

iPhone 14 Pro with always-on display and 48-megapixel camera

With the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has changed the prominent notch. The cutout at the top of the screen that hides the Face ID sensors and camera is now pill-shaped. Apple it “Dynamic Island” and surrounds it with a different user interface for notifications and touch interactions, depending on the application.

The Pro series also gets an always-on display for the first time on an iPhone, which permanently displays the lock screen revised in iOS 16 – including widgets and live activities. The 120 Hertz display switches the refresh rate down to 1 Hertz. Nothing changes in the display sizes: the Pro series is available with a diagonal of 6.1 and 6.7 inches.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes in Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple colors.

The 6-core processor of the new A16 chip is still based on a team of four efficiency cores and two high-performance cores, which now consume up to 20 percent less power, Apple promises. The manufacturer described its chip as the fastest and at the same time the most economical in the industry.

As expected, Apple promises a big leap in the integrated three-camera system with a new quad-pixel sensor (48 megapixels) for the main camera (wide-angle). Depending on the recording, it should be able to combine 4 pixels for the output of a 12-megapixel image and capture four times more light for more detailed images. But it is also possible to shoot in full 48-megapixel resolution in ProRAW in order to then have more details available in post-processing.

High euro prices

The starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro increases by 150 euros to 1300 euros (the US price without taxes remains at 999 dollars), Apple sells the Pro Max from 1450 euros. 256 GB each cost an additional 130 euros and 512 GB 390 euros. With 1 TB of storage, the iPhone 14 Pro costs 1949 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max surpasses the 2000 euro mark for the very first time. iPhone 14 and 14 Pro can be pre-ordered from September 9th and are scheduled to go on sale on September 16th, 2022.