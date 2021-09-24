Apple’s iPhone 13 are already on sale: which model is the most recommended for you?

Today was the day indicated in the calendar for the sale of the new iPhone 13, which are now available to buy in storess but, above all, to collect by all those who during the last week have been reserving them through the official website of those of Cupertino. That not only includes the Apple Store, but all the establishments that, to a lesser extent, will have units of the new smartphones.

If you are an expert iPhone user, surely what we tell you here you already know, but if not, if you are about to make the leap to the Apple ecosystem, then the same thing interests you to know the differential points of each of the models that hit stores today, which we remember are the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Four mobiles with practically identical characteristics but with some differences that many could consider as substantial.

The new iPhones hit the Apple Store. Unsplash

Which one do I buy?

It must be said that, although at first it may seem that the fever to get an iPhone exhausts them everywhere, you should know that it is not. Apple stores, for example, in addition to delivering orders starting today, They also have a good remnant of units to satisfy those customers who arrive quietly. and they want to get one of them. Some colors and settings may be sold out, but not the full gamut.

Starting prices and colors of the new iPhone 13. Manzana

iPhone 13

In the case of this model, we are talking about uA perfect device for those who like to have a casual mobile, with attractive colors and who do not want to lose that of carrying a phone with a good screen. The user experience will be the same as that of the rest of the models (it has been for years) except for the third camera, which makes us lose the 3x zoom of the Pro models. that cost their older brothers.

iPhone 13 mini

Identical to the previous model, the difference is its size, with a 5.4-inch screen that reminds us of the old models of eight years ago. Precisely for that it is perfect for those nostalgic for the iPhone 5 and 5s or the SE of the first generation, when mobiles could be operated with practically one hand and easily fit in all pockets. Its price starts from 809 euros.

iPhone 13 Pro

Without a doubt it is one more step within the range: better finish but identical performance and user experience than its smaller brothers, especially the iPhone 13, with which it shares a screen size (6.1 inches) although not a refresh rate of 120Hz. Only the presence of the third camera, with the three-magnification telephoto, and the LiDAR sensor, justifies its purchase, which obviously also makes the final price more expensive.

iPhone 13 Pro Max

The largest of the entire range is identical in features and features to the Pro and its user experience has not changed for many years: iOS is iOS and it doesn’t matter where you put it. Of course, it has the largest screen size, which amounts to 6.7 inches. Only if you want the biggest mobile and with all the Apple extras it makes sense to buy it. Because you are going to pay more than enough when an iPhone 12 Pro Max can give you the same service (although it does not have the cinematic mode) for something less.

