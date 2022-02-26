Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple’s headset continues to develop against its competitors

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The Apple Headset already sounds very likely and is still something the community looks forward to. This novelty could come with mixed reality capabilities, trusting that it will be presented during this year. However, it seems that Samsung is taking another approach for a future product, this time going for holograms instead.

Apple headset with Micro OLED?

In another post of Korea IT Newsit is confirmed that Apple’s next headphones or headset will have Micro OLED screens for its mixed reality capabilities. However, the website also only refers to Apple’s Virtual Reality headset.

This could be quite confusing, given the type of headset that Apple is currently producing. Although rumors and supply chain analysts agree believing it to be a mixed reality headset. The company intends to launch another one in the near future, but this one would only be with Augmented Reality capabilities.

Adding, IT News corroborates the fact that Apple will use a similar processor to the Mac M1 in the Headset:

Apple VR devices are equipped with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. Apple has collaborated with the Taiwanese company TSMC in the development of OLED screens for virtual reality devices. Micro OLED displays are deposited directly onto the chip wafer. Micro OLEDs are smaller, thinner and more efficient. The application processor or AP of the Virtual Reality Headset will be applied with the M1 chip, which is the system on chip developed by Apple, and the operating system (OS) will run iOS.

Apple against Samsung for the RV-RA Headset

Although what is really interesting about this report is that Samsung also intends to present a headset. However, this would apply hologram technology.

Samsung will present an augmented reality device that applies “hologram” technology. A hologram is a technology that appears as a living image, as if an object actually exists, but does not physically exist. Samsung Electronics has long been preparing to commercialize hologram technology with the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

However, the publication believes that Samsung will bet on Exynos chips and a variant of Google Android for its operating system.

Samsung is closely developing the technology from DigiLens, an American Extended Reality (XR) technology company. It has been reported that Samsung Electronics has completed the development of a prototype and is deciding on the launch date.

So, one thing is for sure, with many competitors betting on headsets, the year 2022 will soon be much more exciting for everyday tech customers. Fans of Augmented, Mixed, Virtual or Extended Reality will be happy to see what it holds.

Previous articleElden Ring PC version: a very improvable debut
Next articleRussia establishes partial blockade on access to Facebook
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Russia establishes partial blockade on access to Facebook

The Russian Government is not satisfied with the attitude that the social network Facebook has been maintaining against...
Apple

Apple’s headset continues to develop against its competitors

The Apple Headset already sounds very likely and is still something the community looks forward to. This...
Gaming

Elden Ring PC version: a very improvable debut

The countdown is over and Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated games of recent times, is already...
Android

Turn your old tablet into a digital photo frame

The digital photo frames they had their moment of glory at the end of the 2010s....

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.