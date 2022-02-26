Apple’s headset continues to develop against its competitors

The Apple Headset already sounds very likely and is still something the community looks forward to. This novelty could come with mixed reality capabilities, trusting that it will be presented during this year. However, it seems that Samsung is taking another approach for a future product, this time going for holograms instead. Apple headset with Micro OLED? In another post of Korea IT Newsit is confirmed that Apple’s next headphones or headset will have Micro OLED screens for its mixed reality capabilities. However, the website also only refers to Apple’s Virtual Reality headset. This could be quite confusing, given the type of headset that Apple is currently producing. Although rumors and supply chain analysts agree believing it to be a mixed reality headset. The company intends to launch another one in the near future, but this one would only be with Augmented Reality capabilities. Adding, IT News corroborates the fact that Apple will use a similar processor to the Mac M1 in the Headset:

Apple VR devices are equipped with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays. Apple has collaborated with the Taiwanese company TSMC in the development of OLED screens for virtual reality devices. Micro OLED displays are deposited directly onto the chip wafer. Micro OLEDs are smaller, thinner and more efficient. The application processor or AP of the Virtual Reality Headset will be applied with the M1 chip, which is the system on chip developed by Apple, and the operating system (OS) will run iOS.

Apple against Samsung for the RV-RA Headset

Although what is really interesting about this report is that Samsung also intends to present a headset. However, this would apply hologram technology.

Samsung will present an augmented reality device that applies “hologram” technology. A hologram is a technology that appears as a living image, as if an object actually exists, but does not physically exist. Samsung Electronics has long been preparing to commercialize hologram technology with the Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology.

However, the publication believes that Samsung will bet on Exynos chips and a variant of Google Android for its operating system.

Samsung is closely developing the technology from DigiLens, an American Extended Reality (XR) technology company. It has been reported that Samsung Electronics has completed the development of a prototype and is deciding on the launch date.

So, one thing is for sure, with many competitors betting on headsets, the year 2022 will soon be much more exciting for everyday tech customers. Fans of Augmented, Mixed, Virtual or Extended Reality will be happy to see what it holds.