Apple’s hardware subscription is delayed indefinitely

Published on

By Brian Adam
You already know that there are subscriptions for all tastes. One of them, for example, is Apple TV. We also have Apple Care, Fitness and a long etcetera. But what we lack is a subscription to get a new device every time it comes out. That hardware subscription has been tried but hasn’t worked out so far, and as Gurman says, is postponed indefinitely.

“technical and engineering mishaps” so that the hardware subscription does not see the light

Delays at Apple are not normal, but it is true that can occur and you have to take them into account. It is rare that the company announces something and is delayed, but it has happened for example with Apple Pay Later.

Other services will not see the light soon, although it has been rumored to the contrary. That is what happened with a hardware subscription service that indicated that Apple could charge a monthly fee to all those who wanted to change devices each time a new one was released. In other words, using the iPhone as an example, we could pay a monthly fee and each time a new terminal is launched, being able to buy a new one without paying anything else.

That idea is there, but what happens is that it has not been carried out yet and it seems that it could not be carried out, at least in the short term. Because from Bloomberg we are told that for technical and engineering problems and setbacks, it will not be possible to materialize.

Keep in mind that the fee will vary depending on the device you want to change and purchase. All this is based on a parallel program of the company called “Project Breakout”, This being a platform, to move more of your subscription projects.

Now, they already wanted to launch about two years ago and now they are talking about it again. What we are clear then, is that it will come true and then we will be the ones who will have to calculateabout whether or not it compensates us to pay those monthly fees for changing devices every or almost every year.

