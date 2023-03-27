Apple’s first car can use iPhone LiDAR sensors in self-driving system

Apple is improving its self-driving system for its smart car. It is what points Economic Daily News, which further reports that tests with the new system have been expanded and now use LiDAR sensors from the iPhone to identify objects and people around the vehicle.

The LiDAR sensors must be manufactured by Wenmao, which is already responsible for the same sensor present in iPhones and iPads Pro. In this way, it would be the best choice to equip Apple’s autonomous driving systems, since it will be necessary to have complete confidence in these sensors, as they will not only be responsible for guiding the car, but also for its safety.





In addition to Wenmao, Apple must rely on Foxconn and Siemens to manufacture its autonomous driving systems and even Apple’s first smart car, which continues to receive modifications to become a viable product. - Advertisement - Speaking of changes, Apple is said to have reduced the proposed value of its vehicle from $120,000 to less than $100,000. The new model should have a steering wheel and pedals instead of being completely autonomous without these components, just having community seats.

The reason for Apple to invest so much in its own vehicle is the market expectation for it, as a survey has already indicated that North Americans are more interested in an Apple car than a Tesla. Unfortunately, reports indicate that the first car from the company founded by Steve Jobs should only be released in 2026.

