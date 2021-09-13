Apple’s event hashflag points to more events through December

Twitter has activated a “hashflag” for Apple’s upcoming “California Streaming” event, scheduled for September 14, and the morning company has reserved the use of the special #AppleEvent icon until December. Apple’s latest hashflag consists of an Apple logo with a gradient from blue to pink reminiscent of the color palette selected for the “California Streaming” media invites sent out today. According to the Hashflag Browser website, Apple has reserved the use of the hashflag “AppleEvent” until December 6, which suggests that the company plans to hold more events before the end of the year.

The tech giant’s hashflags are typically active for a week – two weeks for WWDC – before being pulled when the event in question concludes. Previous rumors have announced the holding of several launch events in the remainder of the year, in which the manufacturer is expected to present a number of products ranging from new MacBooks to refurbished iPad and iPad mini models. In addition to the hashflag, Apple is promoting its September 14 event with an Augmented Reality Easter Egg. Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 next week, possibly alongside an update to the AirPods.