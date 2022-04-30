Apple’s component crisis weighed on iPad sales but is improving

The fiscal second quarter of 2022 was certainly one of Apple’s best in its history, even the Wall Street Journal he wanted to underline it. With a turnover of 97 billion dollarsi, quarter after quarter, Apple is continuing its double-digit growth that began with the launch of the iPhone 12.

The slow but steady resolution of supply chain issues has certainly helped the Cupertino company grow its revenue this quarter and, as Tim Cook stated in the earnings call following the release of the quarterly figures, the situation was much better than in the previous quarter.

The problems, however, would not be over yet. According to the CEO of Apple, in fact, for the third quarter the difficulties in supplying components it will have an impact of 4/8 billion dollars.