Apple’s classical music app could debut in May, with iOS 15.5

It seems getting closer to the release of the Apple app for it classical music streaming. References found within the code of the first beta of iOS 15.5, whose distribution started yesterday together with macOS 12.4, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6 and tvOS 15.5, suggest that the development of the app for lovers of the genre continued afterwards. the February sighting on Apple Music beta for Android.

The common thread that runs through two betas from two quite different fields, therefore, is Apple Classical, the app that is expected to arise from the Primephonic classical music streaming service Apple acquired last year. In the iOS 15.5 beta code the colleagues of macrumors.com they found some clear references to the app that should support Apple Music, explicit terms that refer to Apple Classical: “Open in Apple Classical”, “Open this content in the new classical music application” it’s still “Shortcut to Apple Classical”.

In short, despite the lack of official confirmation, it now seems clear that more than something is boiling in the pot, so much so that Apple, already from the first beta, is equipping iOS 15.5 with the tools to “push” users and enthusiasts to the new streaming service for classical music. At this point it is reasonable to assume that the launch of Apple Classical may coincide with the distribution of iOS 15.5 in a stable version which should take place at May.

Primephonic offers search and navigation features specially optimized for classical music. In commenting on the August acquisition, Apple said i strengths of the service would become part of Apple Music, providing subscribers with one best experience for listening to classical music.

It seems that the characterizing elements of the service will not end up on Apple Music but will be integrated into a special app, which at this point, however, to bring back the statements, may not require a separate subscription but be made available to those who are already Apple Music customers. Since it is Apple, however, it is good to proceed with caution: it cannot be ruled out that at least one integration to the Music monthly may be requested.

Furthermore, Apple had also stated that in the course of 2022 it would launch a new app dedicated to classical music, which combines the user interface and the specific functions of Primephonic dedicated to classical music with ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ and its functions. Lossless and Spatial Audio. That moment seems to be near.

