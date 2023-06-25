Apple’s cheapest iPad is cheaper than ever today

HomeTech NewsApple’s cheapest iPad is cheaper than ever today

Apple’s 9th-gen iPad doesn’t have a Liquid Retina display or Magic Keyboard support, but it’s still an excellent tablet for $329. But it’s even better at today’s all-time-low price: Amazon is selling the 64GB iPad for $250, a savings of $79 and matching the best price we’ve ever seen for this model. You can also get the step-up model with 256GB of storage for $399.

The 9th-gen iPad has a 10.2-inch True Tone display, an A13 Bionic processor, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage support. It’s the only remaining iPad to feature Apple’s classic design with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the Home button and we don’t know how long Apple plans to keep it around.

In our 4-star review from 2021, we praised the 9th-gen iPad as “a great choice” for kids and students, and two years later we feel the same way—the old-school iPad is a great tablet for just about anyone who just wants a simple and portable device.

