Apple’s Card partnership could move from Goldman Sachs to American Express

But now, sources tell the Journal that Goldman Sachs wants to exit from both of these partnerships and have American Express take its place. According to the Journal, a deal with American Express isn’t “imminent or assured.” It also wouldn’t happen anytime soon, given that Apple would have to agree to the new partnership. Apple is reportedly aware of these discussions but didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.
The shift to American Express could affect where Apple cardholders can use their card. While Apple Cards are currently issued by Mastercard, which is accepted at a majority of retailers across the US, American Express has a bit less reach, although this seems to have improved in recent years.