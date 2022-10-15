Apple’s car crash detection: problems with stationary vehicles

A test with scrap cars shows that the “crash detection” of the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and Ultra does not always work. Apple appeased.

Apple’s car accident detection, which was introduced with the new iPhone and Apple Watch models in September, may not work if the vehicle is only parked. This was the result of tests with so-called demolition derby cars, which the Wall Street Journal carried out. According to Apple, the algorithm lacked “sufficient signals” in this case.

- Advertisement -

Recent crash tests

the Trials of the business newspaper are the second crash tests of this kind that independently checked Apple’s accident detection. Series 14 iPhones and Series 8 or Ultra Apple Watch devices were installed in the vehicles. While the accident detection was always triggered for the rear-end vehicle, the stationary opponents of the accident – ​​a Dodge Caravan from 2008 and a Ford Taurus from 2003, in each of which nobody was sitting – only occasionally did something. Even driving the vehicles around briefly before the crash attempt – so that the algorithm “learns” that they are occupied – did not seem to help.

When asked, Apple said that the stationary vehicles had not provided enough data. The iPhone mounted there was not connected to Bluetooth or CarPlay, which would have made it clear that the smartphone was in an active vehicle. The WSJ further suspects that the vehicles may not have driven far enough to be recognized as real road users. Had the iPhone received that extra information — and had the GPS signal indicated the vehicle was on a real road — the likelihood of a notification would have been greater, an Apple spokesman told the paper.

Heavy impact: AirBag deployed

Nevertheless, it is amazing how conservative the algorithm appears to be. The Wall Street Journal’s tests even deployed the stationary vehicle’s air bag. According to Apple, the accident detection measures, among other things, acceleration, noise, air pressure (to detect the airbag when the window is closed), GPS and the connection to CarPlay and Bluetooth.

- Advertisement -

WSJ editor Joanna Stern acknowledged that her tests were “not necessarily scientific.” Stationary vehicles in a controlled environment are apparently unable to reproduce real road conditions.