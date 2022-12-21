Apple’s Buscar app helps recover stolen AirPods in Canada

The Search app applehelped a woman from Toronto, Canada, recover her AirPods headphones that were allegedly stolen by an employee of the hotel where the victim was staying in the Canadian city of Montreal. According to information from CTV News, the woman noticed the disappearance of her Louis Vuitton bag and an amount of money. After reporting it to reception and filing a police report, the woman noticed that her AirPods had also been taken.





That's when the victim used the Buscar app to track the location of the headphones, she noticed a movement followed by the headphones from the hotel to a specific location, every day. After finding the accessory, the woman contacted the local police. With a search warrant and the real-time location of the headphones provided by the victim, police were able to locate and recover the device. Authorities are still investigating whether a hotel employee was responsible for the theft.