Apple’s brutal M1 Ultra processor compared to the other chips in the family

“The M1 Ultra marks a before and after in the history of Apple chips that will shock the PC industry again. Connecting two M1 Max chips with the UltraFusion packaging architecture allows us to take Apple chips to new heights.” This statement by Johny Srouji, who is one of the heads of Apple’s hardware technology department, leaves no room for doubt. about trust which has this mark on this chip.

As Srouji explains, the M1 Ultra processor is the result of the interconnection of two M1 Max chips, which reflects that Apple probably included it in its roadmap when this family of microprocessors took its first steps. In any case, the foundations of the four CPUs that we are going to investigate are the same. They share the same design philosophy, the same microarchitectureand also the same manufacturing technology.

The M1 Ultra, M1 Max, M1 Pro and M1 processors are being produced by Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer TSMC using 5nm photolithography. The most ambitious of these chips, the Ultra model presented yesterday by Apple, brings together no less than 114 billion transistorsa staggering number that the original M1 processor’s 16 billion pales in comparison to.

Like the other members of the M1 family, the new Ultra chip uses two different types of cores with the purpose of balancing the performance, the level of thermal energy dissipation, and the consumption of the CPU at runtime relative to the requirements imposed by the threads (threads) that are being processed at a given instant.

An M1 Max processor incorporates ten general-purpose CPU cores, so eight of them are high-performance, and the remaining two are high-efficiency. From here and keeping in mind that an M1 Ultra chip is the result of join two M1 Max we can easily conclude what its figures are: twenty CPU cores, of which sixteen are high-performance, and the remaining four are high-efficiency.

Just take a closer look at the specifications of the M1 Ultra processor to realize that it is intended primarily for workstations. After all, the new Mac Studio, which is the first computer that integrates it, beyond the fact that its design is so slim and compact, it is a computer with a clear professional vocationespecially the version that is equipped with an M1 Ultra processor (it can also be supported by an M1 Max).

Apple M1 Ultra, M1 Max, M1 Pro and M1: technical specifications

Apple M1 Ultra, M1 Max, M1 Pro and M1: technical specifications

M1 ultra m1max m1 pro m1 PHOTOLITHOGRAPHY 5nm 5nm 5nm 5nm number of transistors 114 billion 57 billion 33.7 billion 16 billion MAKER TSMC TSMC TSMC TSMC number of cpu cores twenty 10 10 / 8 8 high performance (AR) cores 16 8 8 / 6 4 high efficiency cores (Ae) 4 two two 4 instruction cache (AR) 192KB 192KB 192KB 192KB data cache (AR) 128KB 128KB 128KB 128KB shared level 2 cache (AR) 48MB 24MB 24MB 12MB instruction cache (Ae) 128KB 128KB 128KB 128KB data cache (AE) 64KB 64KB 64KB 64KB shared level 2 cache (ae) 8MB 4MB 4MB 4MB number of graphics cores 64 32 / 24 16 / 14 8 execution units 8192 4096 2048 1024 fp32 20.8 TFLOPS 10.4TLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS maximum main memory 128GB 64GB 32GB 16 GB memory technology LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR4X-4266 memory bandwidth 800GB/s 400GB/s 200GB/s 68GB/s neural engine (NE) nuclei 32 16 16 16 operations per second (NE) 22 billion 11 billion 11 billion 11 billion

Scalability: this is the best asset of the M1 processors

The table that we publish above these lines reflects with enormous clarity the indisputable scalability that puts on the table the architecture implemented in this family of microprocessors.

High performance and high efficiency cores are essentially identical on these chips, so Apple engineers can act on their number, the shared space of level 2 and level 3 caches, the number of graphics cores, and the memory interface to relatively easily balance performance and the consumption of these CPUs.

The graphics logic built into the M1 Pro processors, and especially the M1 Max, is very capable, but that of the M1 Ultra play in another league. It is the result, once again, of scaling the hardware of the other chips in the family, but what it offers us, if we stick to the information we currently have, which is what Apple has provided us, is impressive.

The brute force of the graphics logic of the M1 Ultra chip is comparable to that of the most ambitious GPUs that NVIDIA and AMD currently have in their catalog

And it is that in theory its brute force is perfectly comparable to that of the most ambitious graphics processors that NVIDIA and AMD currently have in their catalog. In fact, in some sections the graphics logic of the M1 Ultra is even more capable. Their 20.8 TFLOPS (FP32) they convince, but it is their texture fill rate of 660 Gtexels/s and 330 Gpixels/s pixel rate that are the most impressive.

As a reference we can look at the figures of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Its texture rate is 532.8 Gtexels/s, and its pixel rate is 186.5 Gpixels/s. These figures they only reflect a partial view of a graphics processor’s performance because there are many other subsystems of the GPU that need to be considered, but they serve to put the numbers of the graphics logic of the M1 Ultra chip into context.

In the photograph that we publish below these lines we can see the physical interface used by Apple to solve the communication of the two M1 Max chips that make up an M1 Ultra processor. The heart of the UltraFusion packaging architecture, which is the name of the innovation that allows the two M1 Max CPUs to work in perfect synchronicity, is a link that binds more than 10,000 drivers.

The heart of UltraFusion packaging technology is a high-performance bond that bundles more than 10,000 conductors

This until now, but the figures that this brand offers us to describe the performance per watt of the M1 Ultra chip are impressive.

According to Apple, an M1 Ultra processor almost doubles the performance of a PC equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU and DDR5 memory.

On the next slide we can see that, according to Apple, an M1 Ultra processor almost doubles the performance of a PC equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU and DDR5 memory when both draw 60 watts. When we have the opportunity to review Apple’s first computer equipped with an M1 Ultra processor, we will see if, indeed, its performance per watt is as attractive as Apple claims.

The next slide features the same fighters from the previous chart: the M1 processor on one side of the ring, and a PC equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900K CPU and DDR5 memory on the other. What this second graph reflects is that, always according to Apple, the M1 Ultra processor achieves match relative PC performance when the first shows a consumption of about 40 watts, and the second is close to 160 watts.

The figures that Apple has published contribute to generating very high expectations around the M1 Ultra chip

It is clear that Apple is an interested party, and we do not know in detail under what conditions and with what software these graphs were made, but there is no doubt that these figures contribute to set very high expectations around the M1 Ultra chip. It may not take long for us to confirm if these numbers accurately reflect reality, but, again, they are very promising.

The latest graph produced by Apple seeks to deepen the wound it intends to inflict on its competitors. And it is that those from Cupertino defend that a team with an M1 Ultra chip manages to match the relative performance of a PC equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900K processor, DDR5 memory and nothing less than a graphics card equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU when the first shows a consumption of just over 100 watts, and the second clearly exceeds the 300 watts.

In the last slide Apple intends to value the capacity of the graphic logic integrated in its M1 Ultra processor

It is at least striking that Apple has decided to introduce in this slide a graphics card as ambitious as the GeForce RTX 3090, which alone according to NVIDIA shows a consumption of 350 watts under load. However, your intention is likely to be value the capacity of the integrated graphics logic in its new M1 Ultra processor. It will be very interesting to see for ourselves if it really lives up to expectations when the first computer equipped with this chip falls into our hands.