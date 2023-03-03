Apple’s “Body ID” could revolutionize the way we take care of ourselves

- Advertisement -

It is clear that the constant evolution of Apple has brought multiple benefits for users beyond simple technology, but enjoying the benefits in their day to day, so “Body ID” would be one of those interesting innovations coming from the company. Touch ID and Face ID will also gradually be a thing of the past with all that Apple has to offer in the future for scans. This time with a full body of the user to find out if it really is the owner or authorized person, adding a health analysis.

Apple’s patent for the future Body ID

thanks to one new patent application“Electronic Devices with Body Composition Analysis Circuitry” or Electronic Devices with body composition analysis circuitry would be an ideal device for health. This theoretical iPhone would have the ability to perform quick analysis thanks to a scanner, being able to share “specific content” with the user that serve as advice or recommendations.

Among the fine print of the patent, it is understood that it does not matter if you gain weight, the device will be aware of it. SHowever, in case you use Apple Body ID, it will treat your information in the best way to share data about the image of your body with different optionsevidently identification is part of them.

- Advertisement -

This may not seem as efficient as Face ID, but the opportunity to take advantage of a much larger and more specific scanner that could allow the iPhone to take full-body photos.

Among the data of the patent it can be seen that the receiver of the device will be able to capture images of the whole body, as well as data provided to better size the figure “from head to toe”. Just one image frame or through “multiple image frames of different parts of the body, such as face, neck, waist, legs, etc.”

The iPhone in this way will be able to size the body from a front view to a side view as well. The patent adds that this information can also be obtained with a series of photographs or even a video where the subject only “breathes and/or moves.”

Recommendations for body aesthetics

Thanks to these first scans, the following will be able to better capture the user’s body and better compare the proportions. The patent indicates that these images will work to know if body fat has increased because it is usually displayed in regions such as the cheek and neck, Apple says.

- Advertisement -

The company indicates that perhaps areas such as the user’s forehead do not show much variation in body fat, while Areas such as the cheeks and neck are clearly visible with a detectable change “with changes in body composition.”

The central point of the company is to try to implement small bodily changes in people to have a benefit in the health of the users. From implementing the data of a group of participants with any type of amount under survey during a certain period of time in particular to know the results.

so you can know step by step the improvements or changes not favorable to your aesthetics and health care during the process and analysis of Body ID. Only the face and neck size of the study participant is enough to correctly measure all the user’s body data.

- Advertisement -

Finally, it is also important to mention that there are patent applications by Apple that do not reach all ranges.. However, this could cover different possible ranges without being present only in a specific type of device. This patent is only based on describing the achievable possibilities that for now may not be fully obtainable.