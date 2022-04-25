Apple’s blow to its official store: it will eliminate outdated apps

Pursuing applications that can cause problems for users is a goal that both Apple and Google have, working in different ways to achieve it in their official stores. And, it seems, the Cupertino company is going to get serious about developments that are not up to date. The truth is that one of the goals of the North American firm has been for a long time to end the apps that they consider to be dysfunctional (for whatever reason) and, among those that are like that, there are those that do not comply with the update policy that it has Apple itself. And, unfortunately, for many, it seems that it is going to take action on the matter quite radically after a time in which it seemed that this was not especially relevant for the company led by Tim Cook. What is going to happen Well, as different developers who have applications in the Apple Store have indicated, the company has sent them an email for those works that have not been updated for a long time. In it, they are informed that, if they do not change this, they will proceed to eliminate the application automatically. And, in addition, it gives them 30 days to make the necessary adjustments. This affects all kinds of apps, including games. The truth is that the action of the company with the bitten apple makes all the sense in the world because they seek to offer the best possible service to users and, the best thing is not to take risks of any kind. But, and as there is always one, Apple has not specifically communicated the reason why exactly the aforementioned measure is taken. In other words, the developers (many of whom may be independent and do not have the necessary infrastructure to update everything they produce) are not sure if the problem is that their work has not been updated for a long time or if the problem is due to because for this reason the necessary parameters to be in the official store of the firm are not met. The first case is the most worrying, since it is possible that some app does not need anything new to be fully functional. If it is the second, Apple has every right to make this determination yes or yes because the problem belongs to the creator in question. There is no going back in Apple’s decision Because the emails have already been sent and there is a grace period, it is difficult for many complaints that may exist from the company to change their way of proceeding (neither it nor Google have changed from stance once such a determination has been made). Therefore, either the developer takes action on the matter or he will see how in about 30 days the income he has from the eliminated applications drops radically (those the app has will make them continue to receive micropayments). Come on, in a month it is possible that some old game that you install from time to time and that you delete a few days later will disappear from the Apple Store. And this is not necessarily a bad thing because using software that is not up-to-date can cause many security and privacy problems. >