Apple’s Back to School after WWDC in the US, then also in Europe | Rumor

The Back to School by Apple could return to the United States and probably also Canada a few hours after the end of WWDC, then in the following days and weeks the reach of the initiative dedicated to students and teachers will be extended elsewhere, including Europe. The indiscretion comes from Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, according to which Back to School will be launched tomorrow, with the new official Macs.

In fact, today, as many know, the annual conference for developers will open in Cupertino, the WWDC 23. The interesting part for the general public is historically the opening keynote, which will be held today June 5th at 19 in Italy. The event will open with the presentation of the upcoming software and hardware innovations, among which it is said there are also the new Macs. This is the reason why, according to the authoritative American journalist, Back to School could start in the USA the day after the WWDC 23.

For example, last year’s American Back to School gave away a $150 Apple gift card to those who bought some models of Mac or iPad, the previous year there were AirPods as a gift. In short, the promo offers a concrete, tangible advantage for university students, parents, teachers and university staff who it is added to the discounts between 5 and 10% normally foreseen on purchases through the Apple Store Education sector.