Apple’s AR / VR headset will cost an eye. Production to start soon and launch in 2022

The Apple viewer for augmented and virtual reality there is no, but rumors are certainly not lacking. It is now clear that in Cupertino they are working on it, and how, and that although the project has encountered some difficulties, between internal discussions and technical problems, it is not long before the official presentation – so much so that there are already traces of RealityOS, the system operating system that the company has studied for this new category of device.

Today’s rumors come straight from the supply chain via the latter report by Digitimes, and are further confirmation of an upcoming launch. If Mark Gurman, reporter from Bloomberg very close to the Cupertino business, he had hypothesized an arrival in 2023, the information in possession of Digitimes instead they rekindle the possibility of one marketing already this year.

THERE ARE TWO VISORS: APPLE GLASS WILL ARRIVE IN 2023

In fact, we speak ofstart of mass production of the headset between August and September 2022, and to arrive on the market by the end of the year. Again according to the reconstruction of DigitimesFurthermore, Apple plans to launch a second headset in 2023lighter than the first and equipped with an improved battery.

And it would be this product that corresponds to the identikit of the much rumored “Apple Glass”, designed to be more glasses than viewers. And above all to be more accessible: the rumors relating to the flagship AR / VR viewer, in fact, describe a top product with a price that should be between 2,000 and 3,000 dollars (therefore close to Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 as a location).

