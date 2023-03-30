Apple’s AR/VR headset may not show up at WWDC 2023, says Kuo

Rumors spread in January of this year claim that Apple may announce its AR/VR headset before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, however, this has yet to happen and may not come to fruition until June 5, when the event will be held to introduce the iOS 17 operating system and more news.

According to informant Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is not very optimistic about the possible popularity of the device and could delay the mass production schedule of the glasses for after the 3rd quarter of this year. Apparently, the manufacturer must order shipments between 200 and 300 thousand units instead of half a million as expected.