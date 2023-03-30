5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple's AR/VR headset may not show up at WWDC 2023, says Kuo

Apple’s AR/VR headset may not show up at WWDC 2023, says Kuo

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple's AR/VR headset may not show up at WWDC 2023, says Kuo
1680201137 apples arvr headset may not show up at wwdc 2023.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Rumors spread in January of this year claim that Apple may announce its AR/VR headset before the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023, however, this has yet to happen and may not come to fruition until June 5, when the event will be held to introduce the iOS 17 operating system and more news.

According to informant Ming-Chi Kuo, the company is not very optimistic about the possible popularity of the device and could delay the mass production schedule of the glasses for after the 3rd quarter of this year. Apparently, the manufacturer must order shipments between 200 and 300 thousand units instead of half a million as expected.

Experts are skeptical about the possibility of AR / VR Glasses being presented at WWDC 2023, in which case the announcement may be postponed to the end of the year when the iPhone 15 line should be launched. Despite the scarcity of information, speculations suggest that the device will arrive costing from US$ 3 thousand, about R$ 15,400 in direct conversion.

- Advertisement -

The commercial name of the product may be Apple Reality Pro with a modern design and robust construction, which may adopt the M2 chipset in the internal hardware, providing high performance for the device, in addition to a dual screen with 4K resolution and Micro LED technology, a display for the external part and the xrOS operating system, which should be based on iOS and macOS,.

Snapchat Plus, what do we know about the paid version they are working on

Possible AR/VR Glasses design. | Image: Playback.
See more about Apple

What are your expectations of the WWDC 2023 announcements? Tell us, comment!

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Meizu 20 is also Pro and Infinity: performance and borderless design | Prices China

  Meizu 20 it's official: the series offers top-of-the-range technical specifications and is characterized by...
Android

Oppo Find N3, first rumor: much larger display will bring it over 250 grams

  It hasn't been long since Oppo announced the new foldable range. It was December...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.