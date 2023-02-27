Apple’s AR/VR Glasses Won’t Need an iPhone for Setup or Use, Gurman Says

Update (02/27/2023) – by DT

This Monday (27), there was new information about the virtual and augmented reality device of applewhat should be called “Reality Pro”. Apple’s accessory may not need an iPhone for initial setup or use. The information is from the Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, known in the journalistic world for bringing information about Apple. According to the journalist, the Apple mixed reality glasses, which has already been postponed several timeswill be more autonomous than we expected.

Gurman stated that the “Reality Pro” it won’t need an iPhone for setup or use as it may have its own “air typing” system, which appears to be currently being tested by Apple on the latest prototypes of the device. - Advertisement - The columnist further noted that this feature is meant to eliminate the need for an iPhone for typing, it seems, but it might not be perfect at launch. However, as with all technology, it must be perfected over time. Filtered the specifications of the Realme X9 Pro and Race 9 Pro: 160Hz, 125W and a lot of power on board





“A key feature for text entry – over-the-air typing – is available on the latest in-house prototypes, I’m told. But it’s been meticulous in testing. So if you get that first headset, you might still want an iPhone to use.” its touch keyboard. The hope within Apple is to make quick improvements after the device is released. The company hopes its eyewear will follow the same path as the original Apple Watch in this regard,” said Gurman. The journalist added that apple mixed reality glasses extracts user data from iCloud. Anyway, we can only wait. Remembering that the possible Apple Reality Pro should be launched in 2023, if it does not suffer a further delay.

Original text (01/24/2023) Reality Pro: Leaks Detail How Apple’s AR/VR Glasses Will Work

O Apple’s virtual and augmented reality device is getting closer and closer to being released. With that, new leaks have emerged that confirm several details speculated about the apple device, which should be called “reality pro“. The information comes from the portal Bloomberg and reveal aspects of the functioning of the headset, as will your software. For starters, it’s worth mentioning that it shouldn’t be a competitor to Meta Quest specifically, but will have a proposal similar to Microsoft’s Holo Lens.

Digital Crown and Eye Controls

- Advertisement -

In its operation, it is expected that Reality Pro will have a crown, as in the Apple Watch. Accordingly, will use this component to switch between modes of AIR It is VR. Similarly, the piece works on the AirPods Max to manipulate the volume and level of noise cancellation. As previously reported, the device will have sensors and cameras in charge of tracking the user’s gaze. Thus, it will be possible to navigate through the system menus, which will have an aspect very similar to that of iOS. In addition, hand gestures can also be made while using the product.

Popular apps and use of FaceTime

- Advertisement - Who is used to applications like Mail, Messages, Apple TV, Safari, Photos and App Store, do not worry. After all, all of them and many others will be accessible through the Reality Pro system. Likewise, it will have its dedicated apps and an exclusive graphics engine to run games optimally. in relation to FaceTime, Apple’s plans include a kind of avatar, but in a more realistic footprint, with a body and legs. That is, it is something quite different compared to the virtual dolls presented by Meta. How to take screenshots in Android Auto

Macs screens, aluminum body and 2h battery

Another attraction that Reality Pro will have is the possibility of viewing the screens of your Macs through it. It will even be possible to use the mouse, the keyboard or even the trackpad. The structure of the product, in turn, must be made of aluminum, glass (for external protection) and pads in the eye area to make contact with the face. As for the battery, it is expected to last for 2 hours and will be external, the size of two stacked iPhone 14 Pro Max. In this way, the device will not be completely free of wires, since there will be a cable connecting it to the battery.

price and availability