Apple’s AR glasses will arrive much sooner than expected

We have been waiting for the arrival of the Apple’s first AR glasses, a product that could alternate augmented reality with virtual reality to offer a gadget with which they intend to revolutionize the world once again. And it seems that this interesting device will land on the market much sooner than we imagined.

Although it is true that we have been receiving all kinds of information about the apple VR glasseseverything indicated that the presentation date would be throughout 2023 or even 2024. Well, if you are a fan of the company with the bitten apple, we bring you good news.

And it is that, as they have reported from Digitimes, the launch of Apple’s AR glasses would be for this year. Its source, a Taiwanese supply chain, indicates that Apple has already finished carrying out the corresponding validation tests before its official launch, which will take place during this year 2022.

When will we see Apple’s VR glasses?

enlarge photo apple store splash

From the looks of it, now all that remains is to pass the Design Validation Test (DVT) phase which, if passed successfully, could mean a Apple Glass launch in 2022. It should be noted that Mark Gurman, a renowned Bloomberg analyst specializing in Apple-related issues, indicated that the launch would be in 2023, so the information must be taken with a grain of salt.

Although it should also be noted that the company with the bitten apple could have managed to shorten the time so that its product reached the market sooner. At the beginning of next March, the company is expected to present its new generation of Mac and MacBook computers, but it is most likely too soon.

Instead, September could indeed be the date chosen by the company. On that date they will present the next generation of phones, the expected iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. And it could be the ideal time to surprise us with a “one more thing” where they show the design of their AR glasses. Furthermore, it would completely square with Mark Gurman’s prediction that Apple Glass would land in 2023.

With respect to possible price of Apple Glass, say that it will not be an economic product precisely. With OLED panels and the ability to offer 8K resolution, as well as the crown jewel of Apple’s processor division, we can expect this gadget to hit the market for around $3,000.

And its operation? At the moment we don’t know much, but it is clear that if they use such a powerful processor it is because lhe technical possibilities of these virtual reality and augmented reality glasses are greater than expected. More, considering that they will be completely autonomous as they do not need to connect to a computer.

It is known that they will have WiFI 6E connectivity to offer the best connection speed, in addition to a 120 Hz refresh rate. Now to wait for the presentation date of the Apple Glass to be confirmed to see what the firm surprises us with headquarters in Cupertino.

