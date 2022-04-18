Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Apple’s AR glasses could be delayed until 2023. What happened?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Pitcher of cold water for users waiting for the arrival of the Apple’s first augmented reality glasses. It is an open secret that the company is working on this new gadget that was expected to be presented in September of this year. Nothing is further from reality.

Or this is what emerges from the latest report published by the analyst Jeff Pu and to which 9to5Mac, from Haitong International Securities, has had access, and which dashes the illusions of potential customers of the first Apple AR glasses. Mainly because states that the launch of this product could be delayed until 2023.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

As indicated by Pu, the launch of the first glasses that combine virtual and augmented reality from the manufacturer of the bitten apple will be postponed until the first quarter of 2023. In addition, he ventures to predict that the American firm could sell between 1 million and 1.5 million units.

Read:

How to stop seeing a user’s Stories on Instagram

Why is the presentation of Apple’s AR glasses delayed?

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

enlarge photo

Apple AR Glasses Antonio da Rosa

The first to talk about the possibility of Apple launching its long-awaited virtual and augmented reality glasses this year was the prestigious analyst Ming-Chi Kuowho indicated that this gadget could arrive at the end of 2022, although with limited units.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Later, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, another of Apple’s heavyweights, said that the launch of these Apple AR glasses was ruled out for WWDC 2022 to be held in June this year. This journalist stated that, Either they introduced the glasses in October, or their new device would be delayed until 2023.

Now, with the new information published by Pu, we are very much afraid that we will have to wait a little longer to see what the company founded by Steve Jobs surprises us with. Rumors suggest that this Apple mixed reality helmet would have more than 10 sensorsincluding cameras of all kinds, to offer an unforgettable user experience.

And possibly this is the reason why it will suffer a new delay. More than anything because the lack of supplies that has occurred due to the coronavirus crisis may have caused the official launch to arrive a little later than expected. So, we will have to wait a few more months until we finally see these Apple AR glasses that would have a MicroLED screen and a price that would be around 3,000 euros.

>

Read:

How to preplay a voice message before sharing it on WhatsApp

Previous articleHow to hide your photo and WhatsApp connection time from some of your contacts
Next articleThe design of all versions of the iPhone 14 is filtered. What can we expect?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Pat Kenny opens up on decision to leave RTE and says he has ‘no intention’ to stop working when he turns 75

Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny has shared his thoughts on his departure from RTE nine years ago and what...
Mobile

The design of all versions of the iPhone 14 is filtered. What can we expect?

The expectation that the next generation of Apple phones is generating is very high. To the...
WhatsApp

How to hide your photo and WhatsApp connection time from some of your contacts

WhatsApp has been preparing for some time an improvement of its privacy options for which we...
Gaming

China tightens its measures against video games not authorized by the government

For some time now we have seen the different measures that the Chinese government has been implementing, it...