Apple’s AR glasses could be delayed until 2023. What happened?

Pitcher of cold water for users waiting for the arrival of the Apple’s first augmented reality glasses. It is an open secret that the company is working on this new gadget that was expected to be presented in September of this year. Nothing is further from reality.

Or this is what emerges from the latest report published by the analyst Jeff Pu and to which 9to5Mac, from Haitong International Securities, has had access, and which dashes the illusions of potential customers of the first Apple AR glasses. Mainly because states that the launch of this product could be delayed until 2023.

As indicated by Pu, the launch of the first glasses that combine virtual and augmented reality from the manufacturer of the bitten apple will be postponed until the first quarter of 2023. In addition, he ventures to predict that the American firm could sell between 1 million and 1.5 million units.

Why is the presentation of Apple’s AR glasses delayed?

Apple AR Glasses Antonio da Rosa

The first to talk about the possibility of Apple launching its long-awaited virtual and augmented reality glasses this year was the prestigious analyst Ming-Chi Kuowho indicated that this gadget could arrive at the end of 2022, although with limited units.

Later, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, another of Apple’s heavyweights, said that the launch of these Apple AR glasses was ruled out for WWDC 2022 to be held in June this year. This journalist stated that, Either they introduced the glasses in October, or their new device would be delayed until 2023.

Now, with the new information published by Pu, we are very much afraid that we will have to wait a little longer to see what the company founded by Steve Jobs surprises us with. Rumors suggest that this Apple mixed reality helmet would have more than 10 sensorsincluding cameras of all kinds, to offer an unforgettable user experience.

And possibly this is the reason why it will suffer a new delay. More than anything because the lack of supplies that has occurred due to the coronavirus crisis may have caused the official launch to arrive a little later than expected. So, we will have to wait a few more months until we finally see these Apple AR glasses that would have a MicroLED screen and a price that would be around 3,000 euros.

