Apple’s AR glasses are not going to be worn all day, you know why?

Literature, cinema and television have always painted us that virtual reality helmets will be present in the future in such a way that they will be an extension of our body: we will wear them at all hours to evade to that Oasis that in “Ready Player One” was de facto the real world. Everything else, a bad nightmare that his characters had to endure due to the imperative of their human nature.

That idea has been further strengthened since Facebook decided to present its metaverse in which it wants us to spend most of our time possible, as an escape route to have a second life to attend to. But if we don’t have time to reach all the commitments that lie in wait for us in the real world, how are we going to be able to do it in the virtual world as well?

Apple glasses, for a bit

As it is, and when it seems that the augmented reality (AR) glasses of those from Cupertino are getting closer and closer, The path chosen by those of Tim Cook does not go, at all, in that direction that they mark from Facebook. Your device is not designed to be carried around at all times and it will only be focused for a specific use in those cases in which we want to consume a very specific type of content.

CARLO ALLEGRI REUTERS

And what are those? Well according Mark Gurman of Bloomberg We will only wear the Apple Glass for the moment we want to see a movie or a series, enjoying a video game or for communication issues like Facetime video calls and the like. That is, a completely recreational use and for the duration of the serial session (for example) that we have imposed on ourselves.

Anyway, We cannot ignore the importance of RA in matters such as industrial design., where it can play an essential role when evaluating and developing digital twins of objects, machinery and resources that need a simulation before moving on to the manufacturing process. This is the case with the famous Microsoft Hololens, which apart from being able to enjoy Xbox games, or multimedia content, have been developed so that companies can manage more efficiently any phase of the manufacturing process of a product.

We will see, anyway, if this long-awaited gadget finally reaches the stores within this newly released 2022 or if we will have to wait until 2023. What do you think?

>