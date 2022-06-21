Apple’s AR Glass has entered design development stage, says analyst

A new note from Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong Intl Tech Research, indicates that AR Glass from Apple would arrive at the end of 2024. This device, which has been rumored along with Apple’s mixed reality glasses, it is already in the development stage in terms of product design.

There would be 2 years left to see an interesting product, Apple’s AR Glass

According to the latest Chinese analyst reports, the Luxshare company would continue to be one of the main providers of devices between 2022 and 2024 for Apple. This product, AR Glass, would arrive in the second half of 2024. However, the timeline has changed and the prototype will be ready at the end of 2022 with a forecast to start mass production in the second half of 2024.

They are testing the technologies, especially materials like Corning (GLW) and Hoya (7741 JP) glass. It is expected that it can adopt waveguide technology, according to what has been read in the excerpt obtained by 9to5mac.

What differences are there between one product and another? For fans who haven’t been keeping an eye on future Apple technologies, mixed reality headsets and AR Glass are two different products. The first could be announced at the end of this 2022 or beginning of 2023, a more developed product. While AR Glass is a product 100% focused on augmented reality.

A little fact about the iPhone

Speaking of future information, the same analyst spent time on the next iPhone in 2023. The iPhone 15 Pro could have a periscope lens, although it is not sure if it will be possible to include it in both models (normal and max).

What is certain is that the provider, Lante, is ready. It will have the ability to provide the necessary number of lenses to have all the material and start mass production in the future.

What will happen to Apple’s AR Glass? Will it be the next revolutionary product since the iPhone came out in 2007? Tell us your opinions in the comment box.