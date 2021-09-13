Apple’s 9/14 event invitation hides an AR Easter egg

The invitation to Apple’s event on September 14 has a small Easter egg shaped like Augmented Reality, which is a portal to California within a floating Apple logo. If you enter the Apple event website from an iPhone or iPad, you can click the Apple logo on the invitation to enter an Augmented Reality view. On macOS, users can download the file and view the animation in Quick Look. The Apple logo is a static image, but if passed “through” the object, it acts as a portal and the date of September 14 appears. Previously, Apple used USDZ files for its AR event invitation feature, but has switched to .reality for the “California Streaming” invitation.