Apple’s 5G modem on iPhone, Qualcomm CEO already has a date

At the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Qualcomm’s number one, Cristiano Amon, in conversation with Joanna Stern of the Wall Street Journal touched on the topic, among others, by Apple and the first 5G modem which has been talked about for a long time. In fact, in Cupertino, just as they emancipated themselves from Intel on the Macs by designing the chips in house, it seems that they want to retrace the same steps with regard to the iPhone and iPad modems, which are currently chosen from the Qualcomm catalog.

CEO Cristiano Amon confirmed Apple’s intention and provided, more or less consciously, one date for transition to own 5G modems: 2024. In a year, therefore, Qualcomm could lose the order for the iPhones, with Apple having its men design the modules for 5G connectivity and according to some also Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, then entrusting their production, we imagine, to the TSMC foundries like it already happens for the Bionic chips of the iPhone and the M of the Mac.

Amon’s “confession” is very important, because being fully aware – perhaps even well in advance – of Apple’s decisions, his words are much heavier than those of any other source. However, yours is a confirmation, rather than a “scoop”: the hypothesis has already been circulating for a long time, and the fact that recent forecasts are in fact the same as those of a man who tends to be very informed like Amon indicates that the rumors have intercepted the “frequency” that allows us to eavesdrop on reliable forecasts.

Appointment therefore almost certainly to 2024 for Apple modems, when will the iPhone 16 be in development. We don’t know whether they will arrive immediately on all models, on just one or, who knows, on a product with lower volumes such as the iPad, nor has Amon hinted at it. The certainty at present is that the iPhone 15 (but we already knew it) will once again have some Qualcomm technology inside them. After, Amon said, if Apple “he will still need us he will know where to find us”.