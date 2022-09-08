AppleCare +, price up as well for the premium guarantee, but with bonus: the point

Among price increases suffered yesterday by Apple products and passed on the sly there is also the one to the applecare + accessory warranty. In this case, however, unlike the one we told you about iPhone SE 2022, the (slight) price increase also corresponds to an extra advantage, so if it is true that to buy Apple Care + you have to spend more, it is also true that the product is not the same (as is the case with the iPhone SE), but it is richer.
Let’s make order. Limiting the analysis to iPhones, the first fact is that the Apple Care + warranty now costs between 10 and 20 euros more for the iPhones currently in the price list, therefore iPhone 14, 13, 12, while the one for iPhone SE 2022 is an exception, the cost of which has not changed despite the novelty. Novelty that lies in the fact that AppleCare + now takes action on an unlimited number of accidental damage repairs (however the deductible remains) in the two years of validity, while previously it only covered two interventions per year.
The change in the number of repairs affects all Apple products for which AppleCare + is available, not just iPhones.
AppleCare + “standard” provides:
- Priority access to Apple Support (software support included)
- deteriorated battery cover
2 interventions for accidental damage every 12 monthsunlimited interventions for accidental damage during the two years of coverage.
To these guarantees AppleCare + with theft and loss coverage adds up to 2 replacements every 12 months provided that the function Where is active on the iPhone at the time of loss or theft and during the entire application procedure (Settings – Apple ID – Where is it).
A not insignificant advantage is that of unlimited interventions for those who are not too careful, while others can still count on an extra life jacket with a slightly higher expense. Here is a summary the new Italian prices of AppleCare + for iPhoneincluding those with cover for theft and loss:
- AppleCare + “standard” (2 years of coverage, unlimited repairs)
- previously (considering the prices for iPhone 13 Pro and Max): 229 euros
- current price: 249 euros, +20 euros
- iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, 13 and 13 mini, iPhone 12
- previously: 169 euros
- current price: 179 euros, +10 euros
- iPhone SE:
- previously: 89 euros
- current price: 89 euros, no increase
- AppleCare + with theft and loss coverage (+ services included in standard coverage)
- previously (considering the prices for iPhone 13 Pro and Max): 289 euros
- current price: 309 euros, +20 euros
iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, 13 and 13 mini, iPhone 12
- previously: 229 euros
- current price: 239 euros, +10 euros
- iPhone SE:
- previously: 149 euros
- current price: 149 euros, no increase
Have remained the prices of the deductibles remain unchanged:
- 29 euros for each intervention for accidental damage to the display / rear glass
- 99 euros for each intervention for accidental damage of a different type
- 129 euros for each replacement due to theft or loss (up to 2 replacements every 12 months)
The procedure for activate AppleCare + on iPhone remains the same and is simple: you can buy AppleCare + with theft and loss protection (or in the “basic” version) at the same time as the purchase of an iPhone or within 60 days at the latest. There are three options:
- from iPhone: you have to go in Settings – General – Info and select the item AppleCare + coverage available
- online: the serial number must be entered and an (automatic) diagnosis will be started
- by phone at 800 915904: (automatic) diagnosis and proof of purchase required.
