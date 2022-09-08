AppleCare +, price up as well for the premium guarantee, but with bonus: the point

Among price increases suffered yesterday by Apple products and passed on the sly there is also the one to the + accessory warranty. In this case, however, unlike the one we told you about iPhone SE 2022, the (slight) price increase also corresponds to an extra advantage, so if it is true that to buy Apple Care + you have to spend more, it is also true that the product is not the same (as is the case with the iPhone SE), but it is richer.

Let’s make order. Limiting the analysis to iPhones, the first fact is that the Apple Care + warranty now costs between 10 and 20 euros more for the iPhones currently in the price list, therefore iPhone 14, 13, 12, while the one for iPhone SE 2022 is an exception, the cost of which has not changed despite the novelty. Novelty that lies in the fact that AppleCare + now takes action on an unlimited number of accidental damage repairs (however the deductible remains) in the two years of validity, while previously it only covered two interventions per year.

