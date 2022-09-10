AppleCare Plus now offers unlimited repairs for accidental damage

Taking advantage of the announcement of the new iPhone 14, in addition to other devices, Apple has updated the terms of its + support service, introducing the possibility of “unlimited repairs” in place of two repairs per year. The change is already being announced on Apple’s American page and on the brand’s official website in other countries.

Unlimited repairs extend from iPhone and Mac, through iPad and Apple Watch in all AppleCare+ plans, which depend on how long the user wants to take out this insurance. In the fine print, you can see that these repairs only cover “physical handling due to unexpected and unintended events”.

And there are associated service fees, of course. In the US, fixing broken glass on an iPhone, for example, will cost $29, plus the monthly subscription fee. Mac damage can cost another $299.