AppleCare + for iPhone with theft and loss coverage available in Italy | Prices

+ is renewed in Italy (and not only that, also France and Spain) by introducing the plan that includes theft and loss . The service made its official debut in our country nine years ago, in September 2013, and over the years there has been no lack of news and changes in repair costs. Already present in the United States for some time, this extended version of AppleCare + is also in Australia, Germany, Japan and the UK.





The introduction of the add-on package was done silently by Apple. Comparing the page dedicated to the online service at this time with the one at the end of July (see above), we have proof that the change is very recent. Further confirmation comes from the Terms and Conditions document which shows the date of 2 August. However, it is active for only: it remains to be seen whether the additional service will also be extended to iPad, headphones and Apple Watch in the future.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN

Until now, AppleCare + in Italy included exclusively Apple Certified Service and Repair Coverage

priority access to technical assistance

2 interventions for accidental damage every 12 months (29 euros for damage to the display or rear glass, 99 euros for accidental damage of various kinds)

battery assistance Now the insurance products become in fact two: AppleCare + "base"

: provides for the above conditions AppleCare + with theft and loss coverage: in addition to the conditions already provided, it includes protection in case of theft and loss. Apple reminds that “Loss and theft coverage requires Find My feature to be active on your iPhone at the time of loss or theft and throughout the application process“. Are expected up to 2 interventions for theft or loss every 12 monthswith payment of an additional 129 euros.





HOW MUCH DOES IT COST

Below are the costs of AppleCare + and AppleCare + with coverage for theft and loss. In a nutshell, the all-inclusive version for each type of insurance it has an annual cost of 60 euros higher compared to the standard one. AppleCare + iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: € 229/2 years (€ 11.49 per month for 1 year, renewable) iPhone 13, 13 mini, 12, 12 mini, 11: 169 euros / 2 years (8.49 euros / month) iPhone SE 3rd gen: 89 euros / 2 years (4.49 euros / month)

AppleCare + with theft and loss coverage iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: € 289/2 years (€ 14.49 / month) iPhone 13, 13 mini, 12, 12 mini, 11: 229 euros / 2 years (11.49 euros / month) iPhone SE 3rd gen: 149 euros / 2 years (7.49 euros / month)



