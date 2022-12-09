HomeTech GiantsAppleApple xrOS and realityOS: AR and VR systems must be based on...

Apple xrOS and realityOS: AR and VR systems must be based on iOS and macOS

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Apple xrOS and realityOS: AR and VR systems must be based on iOS and macOS
- Advertisement -

Several reports indicate that Apple may launch its own VR headset with a content center of this type in 2023 and now information gathered by The Information (via 9to5Mac) indicates that Apple may launch two centers for Virtual and Augmented Reality, one of which is for iOS and one for macOS.

In this way, it is speculated that “realityOS” would be dedicated to iOS, while “xrOS” would be in macOS, both brands were registered by Apple indirectly with a shell company to avoid leaks, which obviously did not work.

xrOS has the most recent patent, reported by Bloomberg last week, likely as a competitor headset to Meta Quest, as the name xrOS would be short for eXtended Reality Operational System.


- Advertisement -

In addition, information collected by 9to5Mac indicates that the design of the headset with realityOS may be inspired by the AirPods Max and the Apple Watch, have an 8K resolution screen and advanced sensors for detecting gestures and the environment around the user.

Thanks to the weighty data sheet, the heardset is expected to cost between US$ 1,000 and US$ 3,000 (R$ 5,200 and R$ 15,600), so it must be a product dedicated to technology enthusiasts in the first moment, just like what happened with foldable cell phones.

know more
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

You can play! PUBG: Battlegrounds is now available on the Epic Games Store

PUBG: Battlegrounds players can now play with Lionel Messi on their cell phones and...
Communication

50 professions that did not exist 30 years ago

The Internet changed society a little less than 30 years ago, and that also...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.