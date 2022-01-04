Apple would launch a new audiobook service in late 2022

For all in the services, Apple would increase one more subscription to its catalog and it would be based on audiobooks. It is very clear that those of Cupertino want to add more and more and everything possible in terms of services that users can use. Since 2018 and to date, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, Apple News +, Apple Fitness and everything are seen together in Apple One.

Apple goes for audiobooks as a subscription service

According to The Economist, Apple’s effort to compete with companies like Netflix, Disney, and Amazon prompts it to make a next move. There is talk of an audiobook service later this year, the American newspaper quotes. It is a very important publication since no information had come out behind a medium with a relevant media weight.

The only thing that was previously known is thanks to Mark Gurman, we should prepare for more Apple services in 2022, he quoted in his latest Power On posts. He also indicated that Apple should improve the integration of its services. Apple One makes a good sense of integration but in terms of discounts. The reality is that each individual service does not integrate with each other as the ecosystem between the iPhone, an Apple Watch and the Mac works.

A small proposal for improvement and as an example would be to integrate Apple TV + with iTunes Movies. The dynamic would be to offer free rentals per month with a TV + subscription. This would give continuity to a backward catalog of movies and make the rate attractive. Also the TV + subscription would work to offer access to podcasts about TV + programs. They are examples that are just that, examples.

Should Apple Offer More for Less?

I say this precisely in the example of TV +. It currently costs $ 4.99 and it is a fairly affordable cost. We know that the catalog is not the most extensive but if more services are offered in 1, eventually, those of Cupertino would raise the cost. On the other hand, If it is contemplated under the Apple One scheme, we do not doubt that it will be much more interesting.

A curious data thanks to 9to5Mac is that Apple has an executive named James DeLorenzo in its ranks. He is a former Amazon Video executive who currently leads the sports division on Apple TV. It has an important background that will surely serve Apple a lot for its new service. He was Senior VP of Audible, Inc. A company that is the hub of audiobooks and storytelling. Audible is part of Apple’s established program for premium subscription entertainment providers.

What about Apple’s audiobook service? Would you subscribe to this service? Tell us your opinions in the comment box.