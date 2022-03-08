Apple would launch a new 30W adapter with a redesigned shape…

An analyst who has been very active, now since his new twitter account, is Ming-Chi Kuo. The novelty is that Apple could launch a new 30 W adapter for its products. There is no information on what product it could be, but the interesting thing is that it would have a new shape. We wonder, for an iPhone or an iPad or both?

New redesigned 30W adapter for Apple products

We know that the current competition in terms of fast charging is very strong. Suffice it to mention that Android manufacturers offer adapters from 20 to 240 W (in testing phase). Just look at the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus with 120 W charging. It makes all the sense in the world that Apple is already increasing the power to charge an upcoming iPhone. It could be for the iPhone 14, a new iPad like the Air, and even an iPad Pro.

Apple may release its next GaN charger in 2022, which supports about 30W and has a new form factor design. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 7, 2022

The most powerful that those from Cupertino have is the 140 W for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has GaN technology which is a material used in semiconductors for chargers. It is important since it produces less heat and is adapted to reduce its size and better group more components.

On the other hand, for an iPhone it will be difficult for it to come in the box and not because of the size. Recall that Apple no longer includes this for several years. There have also been certain changes in cargo capacity. The iPhone 11 Pro supported up to 18W, then the 12 Pro up to 20W. A switch to 30W wouldn’t hurt.

When will this new charger come out?

It will be interesting to watch tomorrow for the Apple Event. If Apple presents the new iPad Air 5, it is necessary to check in the components that come in the box if those from Cupertino make a change in the adapter. Currently comes a 20 W.

It’s rare for Apple to make the change from one moment to the next, knowing that it’s a rumour, it could be in development and not ready yet. Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that it will be in 2022 but without further details. When do you think it will be released? Share your opinions about it in the comment box.