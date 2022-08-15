Apple would increase revenue by adding more ads

- Advertisement -

is a company that constantly seeks to improve all areas of its business, this time being the advertising aspect, specifically attacking with more ads. This information was provided by Mark Gurman in the Power On newsletter, where it indicates that on the part of Apple’s advertising executives, there is the possibility of increasing annual income and even exceeding them. Exceeding the 4 billion dollars per year that they obtain, so if it turns out correctly, they would be tripling the advertising business.

Apple seeks to improve the advertising business

The journalist says that Apple would have already given the green light to sponsored results in searches for the Maps app. This being very similar to the search ads program in the App Store. Although it is most likely that, in addition, they will also integrate ads in Apple Books and Apple Podcast, although this would be later.

Meanwhile, Apple’s advertising currently only comes from a few places like search ads in the App Store, plus Apple News and Apple Stocks in the news feed. In addition there are also some that are presented in the broadcasts of Friday Night Baseball of the MLB.

For Apple it is not enough that there are now ads in stock applications, because There are already official notices from the company warning of more ads in the App Store. One tool for advertisers will be the next iOS 16 update, whereby there may be more ads on the “Today” tab in the App Store. Likewise, there will also be some more on the product pages of some apps.

Due to some declines in sales for Apple in the past five years, it has led the company to decide to look for sources of income in other aspects of the business, such as advertising. These, however, are a business that Steve Jobs had already implemented through iAd in 2010. This tool allowed developers to publish some Apple ads, leaving aside the competition on their devices. However, this was just an idea that failed years later.

Ads, lately, are a way to income. Although it has also been a factor of criticism for the company. There is also the factor of freezing third-party ads for reasons of privacy, etc. This could lower premium brand points in case of exceeding the introduction of ads on such high-end devices.