5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple would have suspended the production of M2 chips for two months:...

Apple would have suspended the production of M2 chips for two months: the crisis bites

Apple

Published on

By Abraham
1077320.jpeg
1077320.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The “parachute” effect that guaranteed Apple to considerably contain the contraction of numbers in the home market during 2022 would have deflated in 2023, so as to induce Apple to suspend production of the M2 chips. The voice comes from Asia and is that of The Elecwhich would have collected information from some sources according to which in January and February the production chain of the latest chips would have stopped, and not – clearly – by choice.

Production would leave in March, but according to rumors with rhythms and numbers that would be halved compared to the previous year. Obviously nothing confirmed or that Apple could ever confirm or even deny, simply rumors that would have made their way through the links of the production chain and which trace the causes back to a demand for Macs and MacBooks particularly weak at the beginning of 2023so much so that the units already in stock would be enough to satisfy it.

- Advertisement -

In short, Apple has no magic potions to make itself immune to generalized contraction. This was also seen in the (few) numbers recently communicated by Apple: in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 (which ended on December 31, 2022) it was characterized by declining numbers in the year-on-year comparison, which has not happened since 2016. Compared to the same period in 2022, turnover fell by 5%, but looking at Macs, the situation seemed quite more serious: year-over-year, cars with an apple on them left 29% on the road.

So in the indiscretion of the The Elec there is nothing implausible, the dark moment may have continued and who knows whether it has worsened. After all, Tim Cook had announced it at the beginning of February: “The computer market is going through a very difficult phase, I think that thanks to Silicon chips we have a competitive advantage to spend, but in the short term everything will be very complex”, She said. THE next fiscal quarter numbers they could tell us more.

iPhone 15 Pro should bring unified and capacitive volume buttons
  • TAGS

VIDEO

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Google Drive has a hidden limitation… is it a problem for users?

The Google Drive service is used by a large number of users, since...
Apple

Apple isn’t selling enough Macs, M2 processor factories are idling

PC sales are at an all-time low around the world. Apple is not...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.