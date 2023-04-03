Apple would have suspended the production of M2 chips for two months: the crisis bites

The “parachute” effect that guaranteed Apple to considerably contain the contraction of numbers in the home market during 2022 would have deflated in 2023, so as to induce Apple to suspend production of the M2 chips. The voice comes from Asia and is that of The Elecwhich would have collected information from some sources according to which in January and February the production chain of the latest chips would have stopped, and not – clearly – by choice.

Production would leave in March, but according to rumors with rhythms and numbers that would be halved compared to the previous year. Obviously nothing confirmed or that Apple could ever confirm or even deny, simply rumors that would have made their way through the links of the production chain and which trace the causes back to a demand for Macs and MacBooks particularly weak at the beginning of 2023so much so that the units already in stock would be enough to satisfy it.

- Advertisement -

In short, Apple has no magic potions to make itself immune to generalized contraction. This was also seen in the (few) numbers recently communicated by Apple: in the first fiscal quarter of 2023 (which ended on December 31, 2022) it was characterized by declining numbers in the year-on-year comparison, which has not happened since 2016. Compared to the same period in 2022, turnover fell by 5%, but looking at Macs, the situation seemed quite more serious: year-over-year, cars with an apple on them left 29% on the road.