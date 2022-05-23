Apple would have decided: via the partial disengagement from China | WSJ

Vietnam or India. The decision-making process that will lead Apple, according to rumors, to depend less and less on China for the production of its precious gadgets would be at a crossroads. Let’s be clear: the Apple he has no intention of leaving China nor is the other of the two vying to become the main alternative to the country where Foxconn and company have been transforming designs into concrete products for years. But the events of the last two years would have led Apple to a serious reflection on the future, and the only certainty that would circulate in the corridors of Apple Park would be that of have a solid alternative.
The straw that would break the camel’s back would be the recent lockdown which has thrown the umpteenth uncertainty on the production of products: the fact that in a moment of easing of restrictions in much of the world, the red administration has reacted harshly, as in the first – the darkest – period of the pandemic, it did not like to Apple, which would have definitively approved an idea it has been thinking about for some time.
Apple, according to the Wall Street Journal which cites inside sources, it would have already communicated the choice to the suppliers to ease exposure to China on which today it depends for about 90% of its products, also due to the continuing tensions between the Communist administration and the White House. It is not an easy choice, because as the financial newspaper points out there are not many other regions in the world with a lot of skilled and low cost labor.
Both India and Vietnam would be gods credible candidates for different reasons. India would currently represent theoption number one for Apple, attracted by cheap labor and by the fact that it is the most populous country in the world behind China, and also convinces the fact that already now part of the iPhones are produced there, so there is a “base” already, and the market is expanding. But the reason Vietnam remains at stake is that tense relations between India and China complicate the transfer of assets, so the game still seems open to any outcome.