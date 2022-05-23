Apple would have decided: via the partial disengagement from China | WSJ

Vietnam or India. The decision-making process that will lead Apple, according to rumors, to depend less and less on China for the production of its precious gadgets would be at a crossroads. Let’s be clear: the Apple he has no intention of leaving China nor is the other of the two vying to become the main alternative to the country where Foxconn and company have been transforming designs into concrete products for years. But the events of the last two years would have led Apple to a serious reflection on the future, and the only certainty that would circulate in the corridors of Apple Park would be that of have a solid alternative.

The straw that would break the camel’s back would be the recent lockdown which has thrown the umpteenth uncertainty on the production of products: the fact that in a moment of easing of restrictions in much of the world, the red administration has reacted harshly, as in the first – the darkest – period of the pandemic, it did not like to Apple, which would have definitively approved an idea it has been thinking about for some time.