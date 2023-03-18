Apple would have a clever idea to protect its iPhone Fold from falls

Foldable smartphones offer a lot of advantages over traditional smartphones, but they are generally much more fragile. Apple would have found the solution to this problem, for its first foldable iPhone.

We have been hearing about a folding iPhone for many years now, which for now will be called iPhone Fold. Apple would even prepare several different models to compete with Samsung in all segments. To arrive in force on this market largely dominated by the Korean giant, Apple would have a clever idea.

One of the major drawbacks of foldable smartphones is their durability. Their foldable screen is much less resistant than that of traditional iPhonesbecause it has to use a very thin layer of a special bendable glass, or even just a plastic protection for the cheaper models.

Apple wants to better protect the screen of its foldable iPhone

According to a new patent application filed on the US Patent and Trademark Office website, Apple would have found a solution to protect its foldable iPhone from falls. Titled “Self-Retracting Display Device And Techniques For Protecting Screen Using Drop Detection”, the technology would do exactly what the name suggests, that is- to say automatically close the screen of the smartphone in the event of a fall.

According to the description, the device will have some kind of sensor inside, like an accelerometer. If it detects that the iPhone is falling, the sensor will report a ” electronically adjustable locking mechanism which will quickly shut down the phone. As a result, if the iPhone has a bad fall, its internal screen, the most fragile, should be well protected.

Apple has always been committed to producing durable phones, and so this patent fits perfectly into that strategy. For the moment, it is difficult to say whether or not this technology will be available in the final device, because a good part of the patents filed by a brand generally end up never seeing the light of day. Apple is also known to be preparing a giant MacBook Pro with a foldable screen for 2025, so we might see that technology on that device as well, although it’s less likely to drop a laptop.