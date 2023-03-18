5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsAppleApple would have a clever idea to protect its iPhone Fold from...

Apple would have a clever idea to protect its iPhone Fold from falls

Apple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
apple would have a clever idea to protect its iphone.jpg
apple would have a clever idea to protect its iphone.jpg
- Advertisement -

Foldable smartphones offer a lot of advantages over traditional smartphones, but they are generally much more fragile. Apple would have found the solution to this problem, for its first foldable iPhone.

iPhone Fold LetsGoDigital
Credit: LetsGoDigital

We have been hearing about a folding iPhone for many years now, which for now will be called iPhone Fold. Apple would even prepare several different models to compete with Samsung in all segments. To arrive in force on this market largely dominated by the Korean giant, Apple would have a clever idea.

One of the major drawbacks of foldable smartphones is their durability. Their foldable screen is much less resistant than that of traditional iPhonesbecause it has to use a very thin layer of a special bendable glass, or even just a plastic protection for the cheaper models.

Apple wants to better protect the screen of its foldable iPhone

- Advertisement -

According to a new patent application filed on the US Patent and Trademark Office website, Apple would have found a solution to protect its foldable iPhone from falls. Titled “Self-Retracting Display Device And Techniques For Protecting Screen Using Drop Detection”, the technology would do exactly what the name suggests, that is- to say automatically close the screen of the smartphone in the event of a fall.

According to the description, the device will have some kind of sensor inside, like an accelerometer. If it detects that the iPhone is falling, the sensor will report a ” electronically adjustable locking mechanism which will quickly shut down the phone. As a result, if the iPhone has a bad fall, its internal screen, the most fragile, should be well protected.

Apple Music, in the beta for Android there are tracks of the app for classical music

Apple has always been committed to producing durable phones, and so this patent fits perfectly into that strategy. For the moment, it is difficult to say whether or not this technology will be available in the final device, because a good part of the patents filed by a brand generally end up never seeing the light of day. Apple is also known to be preparing a giant MacBook Pro with a foldable screen for 2025, so we might see that technology on that device as well, although it’s less likely to drop a laptop.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Game Reviews

Mato Anomalies Review: the intrigues of a retrofuturistic Shanghai

We played Mato Anomalies: take a look at this particular turn-based role-playing game with...
Apps

Recommended sizes for photos on LinkedIn [2023]

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.