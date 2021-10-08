Apple would be working on the iPhone SE 3 to release it in 2022

According to blog Makotakara, known for its leaks on Apple products, the North American company is already working on the new iPhone SE 3. These are characterized by being cheaper and having some less functions than the standard product line.

However, they are still top of the range compared to the mid-range of other brands. The new model would maintain the same look as the old iPhone 7, with some details of the iPhone 11.

Accessible version in production

That said, the blog assures that beyond its external appearance inspired by the iPhone models of 5 years ago, on the inside it will have striking improvements. The processor and graphics chip will have capacities in line with today and will have support for 5G, which is already considered the standard network.

That said, the rumors that it would arrive with user identification by camera are false (according to this blog), and this iPhone SE would use the fingerprint to identify its owner.

Production will begin in December, so they are still working on this smartphone while releasing the 13 line of iPhones. It is then expected to be ready for its public premiere in spring 2022.

Therefore, this iPhone SE 3 is not that far away. In the same way, remember that this information comes from insiders and not directly from Apple. So take all of this as it is, a rumor.