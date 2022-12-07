Apple would be working on creating a MacBook with a foldable screen, says website

Products with folding screens are increasingly in the sights of technology companies. After several unofficial information about the possible “iPhone Fold”the new rumor circulating in the press is that the apple would be working on a MacBook with a display that folds. According to information from the South Korean website The Elec, Apple is developing a new MacBook with a 20-inch foldable screen to be released in mid-2025🇧🇷 When folded, the device will offer a 15.3-inch display.





According to the source heard by the South Korean website, Apple also plans to launch the first iPad with an OLED screen in 2024. And in the year 2025 a foldable device may be placed on the market as an alternative to the compact iPad mini tablet. - Advertisement - Currently, there are several models with flexible displays on the market. In 2020, Lenovo released the X1 Fold, the first laptop with a foldable screen. The model offers a 16.3-inch screen when open and 12-inch when used as a laptop.



