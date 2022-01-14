Apple would be ready to spend billions of dollars on live sporting rights

According to a note to the investors of the investment company Wedbush, Apple would be on the “aggressive hunt” for potential deals that would allow it to stream live sports content on its Apple TV + streaming service to further entice users to subscribe.

Dan IvesAn analyst at Wedbush says the decision not to acquire a film production company yet may be a clear indication for Apple that it has seen live sports programming as a potential key factor in growing its audience of its service. video streaming.

Apple has not yet provided precise details on the number of subscribers to Apple TV +, and probably never will. Wedbush, however, estimates that ‌Apple TV + ‌ has reached around 20 million subscribers compared to 45 million users who are still enjoying free trials included with the purchase of other Apple products.