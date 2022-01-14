Apple would be ready to spend billions of dollars on live sporting rights

According to a note to the investors of the investment company Wedbush, Apple would be on the “aggressive hunt” for potential deals that would allow it to stream live sports content on its Apple TV + streaming service to further entice users to subscribe.
Dan IvesAn analyst at Wedbush says the decision not to acquire a film production company yet may be a clear indication for Apple that it has seen live sports programming as a potential key factor in growing its audience of its service. video streaming.
Apple has not yet provided precise details on the number of subscribers to Apple TV +, and probably never will. Wedbush, however, estimates that Apple TV + has reached around 20 million subscribers compared to 45 million users who are still enjoying free trials included with the purchase of other Apple products.
In relation to platforms of the caliber of Disney + and Netflix, of course, the numbers are much lower but Apple still has the economic strength enough to be able to win content and exclusives. According to company balance sheets, Apple spends approximately $ 7 billion annually on original content and has around $ 200 billion in cash.
Wedbush believes Apple could potentially be involved in acquiring rights to the NFL (Sunday Night Ticket), Big Ten, Pac 12, Big East, Big 12, NCAA, NASCAR and NBA / WNBA. In recent weeks there have also been rumors of a possible interest in Major League Baseball.
As of today, there is no type of live content on Apple TV + which other competitors, including Amazon, are starting to offer. Jeff Bezos’ company, we recall, has secured the rights to 20 football matches in the English Premier League and in Italy offers 16 exclusive Champions League matches per year until 2024.