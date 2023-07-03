Apple would be making a new more independent and “smart” monitor

- Advertisement -

Apple would be working on a new display which, unlike the current ones Studio Display and Pro Display XDR, should integrate a processor capable of make it “more independent”

A MORE ‘SMART’ MONITOR

Apple Studio Display, which launched in March of last year alongside the first generation of the Mac Studio, is already equipped with an A13 Bionic processor, the same one that Apple has used in recent years in the iPhone 11, the iPhone SE 2020 and the ninth generation iPad . - Advertisement - This processor, however, in addition to enabling the “Hey Siri” function, is also used to support the Ultra Wide front camera from 12 megapixel with Center Stage function, which allows you to always keep the user at the center of the scene, and the six-speaker audio system with Spatial Audio function. Furthermore, just like a traditional device, Apple Studio Display is based on iOS and is regularly updated.

Apple’s intentions, however, according to claims by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, would be the ones to achieve a real “smart monitor” completely independent when not used connected to a Mac. Basically, a kind of smart home device equipped with a low-power mode to show some content, probably widgets.

STANDBY MODE AS ON IOS17

To get an idea, one could think of the “StandBy” mode that Apple has already integrated into iOS 17. StandBy, let’s remember, allows a compatible iPhone to turn into smart display when connected to a power source and rotated horizontally.