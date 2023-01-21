Apple would also be working on its own smart displays, according to a report

Apple does not want to sit idly by as it sees companies like Google or Amazon gain a foothold in the segment of connected home devices, with more and better devices on the market.

Shortly after the launch of the new version of its HomePod smart speaker, we now know that Apple also wants to enter the segment of smart displays.



Expanding your ecosystem of smart devices

In this regard, the Bloomberg publication has learned from close sources that Apple is working on a device similar to an iPad but at a lower cost, designed not only to control connected devices such as lights, thermostats, among other connected devices that may be available in the home itself, but also to serve as a media player, and also to establish communications through FaceTime.

It is suggested that the new device could be mounted on walls or in other places, for which it would also have a built-in magnet, ideal if it is to be placed in a refrigerator, for example. Of course, it will not be a device that can be seen in the short term, since according to sources, could arrive at least early next year or even later.

It is also pointed out that Apple will launch a larger smart screen device in the future, and even is working on a new version of Apple TV with a faster processor, which could also be released within the next year.

And although there are setbacks, Apple also continues to work on a device that combines HomePod with Apple TV, although at the moment there is no record of the moment in which it could begin to be available on the market.

It is clear that Apple wants to be more present in homes, expanding its ecosystem of devices by launching new types of smart products that until now were only being offered by its competitors, even at aggressive prices in order to enable their integration into homes.

There is still quite a year ahead, so we will have to wait until the company can begin to comment on these new products that would allow enthusiasts of the bitten apple not to have to depend on competing devices.

More information: Bloomberg