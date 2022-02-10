Apple works on realityOS, its system for augmented and virtual reality

For fans of Apple, the arrival of a new device can generate great interest and excitement. The announcement of its own mixed reality headset is awaited with a high level of anticipation.

Apple’s interest in augmented reality has long been known. For the same reason, its first concrete approach to this area, through the production of hardware especially dedicated to that, is already giving something to talk about, but for now thanks to its software.

They report that Apple is already working on its AR/VR system

According to a new report featured on MacRumors, Apple may be ready to unleash another operating system name on the public, and this one will be called realityOS for the company’s long-rumored AR/VR hardware. .

Given Apple’s silence on this matter, it should be reiterated that this does not respond to more than rumours, despite the fact that there are already clearer public antecedents, which allow some speculation to be given free rein. According to a tweet From developer Steve Troughton-Smith, it appears that based on the open source code Apple submitted to GitHub and App Store upload logs, there is a reference made to something called “realityOS.”

It’s unclear what realityOS might refer to, but Apple’s interest in AR and mixed reality is long-standing and leaves little to the imagination. Also, it is known that Apple develops specific platforms for its products, assigning each class of device created its own operating system, tailored to its needs. Under this logic, it makes sense that realityOS arises in this context, just as iOS came hand in hand with the iPhone or tvOS with the Apple TV.

The report also notes, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, that Apple wants to create an App Store for its headsets, with a focus on gaming, streaming video content and video conferencing. It has been described by Bloomberg as a “all-encompassing 3D digital environment” designed for gaming, media consumption and communication.

The sources cited claim that Apple could reveal its plans soon, sometime this year. Eventually it would be a preliminary announcement, as some development problems have also been reported that would make its commercial release difficult. Just after that, the details of this initiative will be specifically known. For now, there is nothing left to wait.