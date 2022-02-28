Apple Works on Foldable Cross Between MacBook and iPad | Bloomberg rumor

Not only the iPhone SE 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 spoke Mark Gurman in his latest weekly appointment, the newsletter Power On. The Bloomberg reporter took up last week’s indiscretion on the Apple House leaflets, when analyst Ross Young spoke on both iPhone and foldable MacBook. Gurman must have been informed and through his sources has verified some of the rumors already released by collecting some unpublished elements.

According to the reporter, Apple is interested in pursuing the project of a leaflet with one about 20-inch screen. The diagonal leads to totally exclude the iPhone but not entirely iPad: the prototype portrayed by the latest rumor is that of a hybrid device, a cross between an iPad – for the touch screen – and a MacBook – for the dimensions. – with which Apple would attack the future business of notebooks with folding displays.