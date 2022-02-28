Search here...
Tech GiantsApple

Apple Works on Foldable Cross Between MacBook and iPad | Bloomberg rumor

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Not only the iPhone SE 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 spoke Mark Gurman in his latest weekly appointment, the newsletter Power On. The Bloomberg reporter took up last week’s indiscretion on the Apple House leaflets, when analyst Ross Young spoke on both iPhone and foldable MacBook. Gurman must have been informed and through his sources has verified some of the rumors already released by collecting some unpublished elements.

According to the reporter, Apple is interested in pursuing the project of a leaflet with one about 20-inch screen. The diagonal leads to totally exclude the iPhone but not entirely iPad: the prototype portrayed by the latest rumor is that of a hybrid device, a cross between an iPad – for the touch screen – and a MacBook – for the dimensions. – with which Apple would attack the future business of notebooks with folding displays.

Read:

Bulletproof iPhone 13 Pro? Caviar takes care of it | Prices and specifications

Oppo Find N

140.2 x 132.6 x 8 mm
7.1 inches – 1920×1792 px

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

128.1 x 158.2 x 6.4 mm
7.6 inches – 2208×1768 px

Click here for the complete comparison »

[Apple] could offer a 20-inch folding display with one of the halves acting as a virtual keyboard, or alternatively connect the device to a physical keyboard (so as to take advantage of the entire diagonal of the display when open, ed). I was told that Apple initially thought about making a product with two screens, then would have preferred to veer to a hybrid device between iPad and MacBook – Gurman said.

Overall, the time horizon remains that indicated by Young, so for the moment it is thought that the project may come to light around the 2026.

Previous articleLenovo updates its IdeaPad Gaming laptops with AMD or Intel hardware
Next articleHuawei MatePad Paper, an e-book reader that outshines the Kindle
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Huawei MatePad Paper, an e-book reader that outshines the Kindle

Huawei has been selling electronic tablets under the MatePad brand for years, but for the most part they...
Apple

Apple Works on Foldable Cross Between MacBook and iPad | Bloomberg rumor

Not only the iPhone SE 2 and Apple Watch Series 8 spoke Mark Gurman in his latest weekly...
Laptops

Lenovo updates its IdeaPad Gaming laptops with AMD or Intel hardware

IdeaPad Gaming 3 are two new laptops that Lenovo has brought to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona....
Android

POCO X4 Pro 5G: the future mid-range bestseller is going to be very difficult to beat in the melee

POCO is managing to grow at a fast pace and has even achieved something that seemed...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.