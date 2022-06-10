Apple working on MacBook 12 “, Air 15” and iPad Pro 14 “

Only a few days have passed since the opening keynote of WWDC 2022 in which Apple, among other innovations, made official the new MacBook Air with M2 processor and the renewed MacBook Pro 13 always based on the new Apple Silicon chip. Yet it is already time to look into new ones rumor that focus on bothevolution of the range of laptops of the Cupertino house is on future iPad Pro. Spreading them were Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants.
According to Gurman, the Road map MacBook already defined by Apple would include:
- by the end of the year or early 2023:
- Updated 14 “and 16” MacBook Pro with M2 Max chip (12-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU)
- spring 2023:
- MacBook Air 15 “. It would be the first model in the Air line to feature a 15 “screen. Apple would have considered launching it in the past, and then focus on the current 13.6” model.
- by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024:
- New MacBook 12 “. I. details in this regard are rather scarce, the positioning within the range is not even known (low-end model or portable with compact dimensions but falling within the Pro line?). However, the screen diagonal data suggests that Apple could re-propose a revised and corrected version of the 12 “MacBook which has not been on sale since 2019.
Apple would also be working on a new iPad Pro with 14.1 “ProMotion screen and miniLED backlight. Ross Young reports this based on information provided by his sources. The debut of the new model could take place atearly 2023.
Gurman also has something to add to the iPad Pro: within the end of the year could arrive the updated versions of 11 “and 12.9 models“; a model with a larger screen should also be launched in the future to take advantage of the new features of iPadOS 16 – it could be the 14.1” variant mentioned by Ross Young.
It is certain that the most recent evolution of iPadOS suggests that a renewal of the iPad Pro offer is necessary to enhance the potential of a software platform that aims to further reduce the gap between a working environment typical of a desktop system and that of a tablet (see our special above).