Apple working on MacBook 12 “, Air 15” and iPad Pro 14 “

Only a few days have passed since the opening keynote of WWDC 2022 in which Apple, among other innovations, made official the new MacBook Air with M2 processor and the renewed MacBook Pro 13 always based on the new Apple Silicon chip. Yet it is already time to look into new ones rumor that focus on both evolution of the range of laptops of the Cupertino house is on future iPad Pro . Spreading them were Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants.

TWO YEARS FULL OF NEW MACBOOKS

According to Gurman, the Road map MacBook already defined by Apple would include:

IPAD PRO 14.1 AT EARLY 2023

Apple would also be working on a new iPad Pro with 14.1 “ProMotion screen and miniLED backlight. Ross Young reports this based on information provided by his sources. The debut of the new model could take place atearly 2023.

Gurman also has something to add to the iPad Pro: within the end of the year could arrive the updated versions of 11 “and 12.9 models“; a model with a larger screen should also be launched in the future to take advantage of the new features of iPadOS 16 – it could be the 14.1” variant mentioned by Ross Young.