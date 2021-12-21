Apple, work in progress for the iPhone 13 produced in India and the new SE

From the parts of Cupertino they do not rest on their laurels: the first months of 2022 seem destined to open with two important innovations. One concerns a newcomer to Apple’s extensive product catalog, the other could have a direct bearing on the availability of iPhones worldwide – an issue that, thanks to the supply chain crisis, has penalized iDevice sales in recent months. The new product is iPhone SE 3, the novelty relating to the systems concerns thestart of production of the iPhone 13 in India.

IPHONE SE 3: PRODUCTION OF THE FIRST UNITS

From China comes a new rumor that suggests how the project of the new ‘compact’ iPhone is progressing. According to the latest rumors from Apple’s supply chain, trial production of the iPhone SE 3 is imminent. The project would therefore be in the phase immediately preceding that of the start of mass production. The timing is consistent with the previous forecasts on the launch date placed during the first quarter of next year, save for pandemic and chip crisis hitches, of course. The identikit of the product has been sufficiently outlined over time: it is said that iPhone SE 3 will not overturn the design of the previous model, but will introduce a significant renewal of the hardware platform with the arrival of the A15 SoC, 5G connectivity and a camera compartment. enhanced. 4.7 “screen and Touch ID will remain unchanged.

FROM FEBRUARY 2022 IPHONE 13 PRODUCED ALSO IN INDIA

The first quarter of 2022 could also mark the start of production of the iPhone 13 in India. It is not the first time that there has been talk of Apple’s willingness to invest in India to reduce dependence on China and, according to theEconomic Daily News, now the time is indeed ripe to include even the most recent iPhones in Indian production lines.





Local media reports that Apple has already activated trial production of the iPhone 13 at the Hon Hai plant located in Chennai. From February 2022 it could move to mass production of the intended units both internally and internationally.