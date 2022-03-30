MobileiphoneTech News

Apple won’t repair stolen iPhones

By: Brian Adam

The problem of stolen phones has been a constant for years, and it is well known that the iPhone is especially coveted both by friends of the alien as well as by its potential clients, willing to look the other way when it comes to their ethics in exchange for getting a newer or newer phone for substantially less than what honest people pay. And yes, in case it has not been clear, I am saying that buying a stolen mobile, being aware of it, is to be a bit shameless.

From a violent robbery to a long hand taking advantage of an oversight, there are many techniques used by thieves to steal a phone. In my personal case, I can say that they tried to steal an iPhone that I had on the table of a popular chain of coffee shops with the trick of putting a piece of paper on it and then removing the paper… with the iPhone as a tip. I was lucky, I realized it quickly and I was able to avoid it, but a friend who was in the group was not so lucky and lost his iPhone.

Also, many more years ago, I was tried (unsuccessfully) to steal a Nokia 7650 while I was on the phone. Of course, it was the second, because the first one was stolen from me on a bus, taking advantage of the fact that he had left it sticking out of the pocket of the jacket he was wearing and that I fell asleep. But hey, that’s another story and I don’t want to end up looking like Grandpa Onion, so here’s what we’re about: cell phone theft is a problem, and high-end models like the iPhone or the Samsung Galaxy S are victims of the most desired.

Thus, companies should take as many steps as possible to deter friends of others (both thieves and buyers) from using this market. And, as we can read in Mac Rumors, Apple has taken an important step in this regard, by denying any type of repair to iPhones identified as stolen. come to your technical service. In addition, this measure also extends to service providers authorized by the company.

As a general rule, the most common recourse for iPhone users is to use Apple’s Find My service to mark the iPhone, or any other device, as lost and to lock it. However, there are many users who do not use this function due to ignorance, but they denounce the theft by traditional means, and stating the IMEI that uniquely identifies each smartphone.

Thus, Apple joins the companies and public entities that, based on reports of theft, establish measures to limit or prevent the new owners of these devices from using them. A movement that should be extended even further, to the point where no operator allows devices identified as stolen to connect to their networks. And it is that only by turning the iPhone and other stolen terminals into very expensive paperweights, it will be possible to end this scourge.

Personally, I would also add a feature to phones that, when activated remotely, pwill project a certain amount of indelible ink of some really garish color on the thief or the buyer, just before being blocked forever. But hey, I understand that this is asking a lot, right?

Brian Adam
